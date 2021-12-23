You do not have to wait for the Uganda Police to issue travel advisories this second unusual Christmas period. We got you covered at the Nile Post.

Ensure you have been vaccinated

Before you travel anywhere, ensure that you and your loved ones (at least those eligible 18 years +) have received one or both of their Covid-19 jabs. You have survived from 2019 to 2021 and should not let the festive period turn mournful by unnecessary exposure to the deadly disease of this pandemic.

Have identification on you

Before you travel out of your common circles, remember to arm yourself with documents that can quickly identify you to strangers in case of an emergency. The most trusted document remains your national ID, have a copy of it or the original itself on your person at all times wherever you maybe.

Lately, smartphones can let you insert critical, life saving information on them too. This runs from emergency contacts like your spouse, siblings or parents to your blood group. Are you using that function in your phone? You should. It could save your life.

Inform trusted people of your movements

The holiday season can be chaotic from unexpected traffic jams to being caught on the wrong side of curfews (yes, those still exist in Uganda). Our situation is even more delicate in 2021 because we have heightened security concerns after the November twin bombings in Kampala.

Your loved ones need to know where you are and you need to keep tabs that they are all safe too. It is important to let those who should know your travel plans when you are in transit and in case of any complications on the way. Know the contacts of security and medical authorities in the areas you are going to. You never know when you might need them.

Book early to avoid inconveniences

Many of us will be using public means to travel out of town. Unlike in the past, many bus companies now have an option to buy a ticket earlier. Use that option. Some companies allow you to pay online while other may require your physical presence purchase that ticket, Either way, do it.

Travel prices are likely to fluctuate as is the availability of seat space as we approach December 25. A booked ticket will probably save you both of these inconveniences and ensure you are not left behind because bus companies have to follow Covid-19 regulations on how many people can be transported at a time.

Do not travel with excess funds on yourself

Reduce the chances of becoming an attractive target for thieves by not carrying a lot of money on yourself. Only carry money you need for the trip and perhaps buying a few essentials on the way. One of the marvels of the digital revolution in Uganda is that you can have your money on you on your mobile money account.

With telecom networks like MTN, Airtel and Smile reaching nearly all part of the country, you can withdraw additional funds as and when you need them instead of always clutching that bag to your person. Thieves are expert body language readers and will soon figure out you are carrying something valuable on you and find a way to separate you from it. Either forcefully with you alive or dead.

All that said, safe travel and happy holidays from us here at The Nile Post