The UPDF and the Congolese army, also known as FARDC have commenced construction of security roads in DRC in a bid to facilitate quick movement of troops and logistics as part of operation Shujaa against ADF.

Last week, both forces launched joint operations targeting the ADF rebels but troop movement was hindered by the heavy rains and bad roads .

However, on Wednesday, the joint troops launched construction works along the Nobili – Kamango – Semliki – Beni road which had almost been rendered impassable

due to its poor state and the insecurity caused by the ADF terrorists.

The first phase of the works, starting from Mukakati trading centre to River Semliki, was launched by the operation commander Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga who also doubles as the

Commander of UPDF Mountain Division together with FADRC’s Col Antonio Gbiagolo.

They later toured the deployments of the joint forces in area.

Col Gbiagolo applauded the two heads of state for Uganda and DRC for authorizing the joint operation to deal with ADF

He added that the November, 30 air and artillery strikes by UPDF against four ADF camps of Kambi yayu, Tondoli, Belu 1 and Belu 2 inflicted heavy casualties on the enemy side.

The strikes, Col Dbiagolo stated, have led to the surrender of over 60 ADF fighters to FARDC forces in Beni.

The Congolese commander implored the joint force sustain pressure on the remnants in order to cause more defections.

On the other side, Gen Kayanja Muhanga pledged total commitment of the operational forces under his command to ensuring restoration of peace and stability in area.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding, Operation Shujaa will be reviewed every two months in order to determine progress and inform further decisions.