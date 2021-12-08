Two prisoners died on the spot whereas seven others were left injured following a Wednesday morning road accident in Lwengo.

The incident happened at around 8:30am when prisoners from Kabula prison in Lyantonde district were travelling for labor in a Toyota Wish, registration number UBF 472K were involved in the accident at Kiteredde village in Lwengo district.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the officer in charge of Kabula prison didn’t adhere to administrative instruction by the Commissioner General of Prisons in January 2017 regarding the transportation of prisoners. At around 8:30am 10 prisoners, and two staff were involved in a fatal accident and unfortunately two prisoners died on spot,” the Prisons spokesperson, Frank Baine said.

Baine noted that the injured have been rushed to Masaka regional referral hospital whereas the deceased’s bodies have been conveyed to the Lyantonde government hospital mortuary.

According to eyewitnesses, the Toyota Wish was overloaded and driving at a terrible speed but according to the prisons spokesperson, an inspection team has been dispatched and that their findings will inform the next course of action.