Kampala Capital City Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Uganda Tourism Board that will see Kampala promoted as a tourism city.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at City Hall on Tuesday, KCCA Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka said as the face of the country as a city, Kampala has the potential of attracting visitors but said this had not been tapped into.

“This potential stems from its own natural form, sense of place, sense of history, spirit and other ethos. KCCA alone cannot achieve an admirable, attractive and hospitable city unless we work with stakeholders with common interest like UTB,”she said.

She noted that by promoting Kampala as a tourism city, many people will earn something from the tourists.

“Tourism is a major sector and foreign exchange earner for Uganda; Kampala hosts most of the major tourism infrastructure (hotels and events facilities) collaborating with UTB is one way of achieving National Development Goals and empowering our private sector.”

“The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding marks the consolidation of a true partnership of our institutions to take the tourism and hospitality sector to another level.”

The Uganda Tourism Board CEO, Lilly Ajarova welcomed the agreement that will help increase the number of tourists not to only Kampala but also Uganda at large.

“No better place for business tourism than Kampala city due to already existing good infrastructure. We are capable of hosting international conferences of any size,”she said.

Ajarova said UTB will support KCCA in establishment of tourist information centres at suitable locations and coordinate tourism research regarding Kampala as a tourist destination.

“The collaboration will help us work towards the development and promotion of tourism in Kampala City through tourism product development, hospitality, attraction of quality assurance, marketing and to create awareness about the city.”

MOU

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding, KCCA and UTB will engage in activities that promote Kampala as a tourist destination and a gateway to Uganda’s premium tourism products but also plan coordinate and execute joint inspections of tourism enterprises in Kampala for quality assurance and standard enforcement

The deal will also see development of tourism products within the city, organize and support social events that highlight Kampala and Uganda’s historical and cultural diversity .

In the agreement, both parties will help disseminate information and promote Kampala and Uganda as a preferred tourist destination.

Tourist attractions

With an area of 189 square kilometres, Kampala bordered Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest fresh lake but is also home to a number of tourist attractions like the Kasubi tombs where several Buganda kings were buried, Lubiri, the former seat of Buganda Kingdom and currently the palace for Kabaka, Uganda Museum which explored the country’s tribal heritage through an extensive collection of artefacts among others.

Other tourist attractions in Kampala include the seven hills including Mengo, Rubaga, Namirembe, Makerere, Kololo, Nakasero, and Old Kampala that make up Uganda’s capital, Bahai temple, the first in Africa and one of the nine in the whole world.

There is also interesting information surrounding the naming of Kampala in regards to impala, a medium-sized antelope found in eastern and southern Africa.