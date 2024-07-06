    • Only the 'Lord Almighty' could convince me to quit - Biden

    Mr Biden also declined to take a cognitive test and make the results public in order to reassure voters he is fit to serve another term.

    BBC | US President Joe Biden has said only the "Lord Almighty" could convince him to end his bid for re-election, as he sat for a rare primetime interview in an effort to calm Democratic concern over his candidacy.

    Speaking to ABC News on Friday, Mr Biden also declined to take a cognitive test and make the results public in order to reassure voters he is fit to serve another term.

    "I have a cognitive test every single day. Every day I have that test - everything I do [is a test]," he told George Stephanopoulos.

    The 81-year-old once again pushed back on the idea, aired by some Democratic officials and donors, that he should stand aside for a younger alternative following his disastrous debate with Donald Trump last week.

    Throughout the interview, Mr Stephanopoulos pressed the president on his capacity to serve another term, asking Mr Biden if he was in denial about his health and ability to win.

    “I don’t think anybody’s more qualified to be president or win this race than me," Mr Biden said, blaming his poor performance last week on exhaustion and a "bad cold". In the 22-minute interview, he also:

    Attempted to ease Democratic fears he had lost ground to Donald Trump since the debate, saying pollsters he had spoken to said the race was a "toss-up"

    Rejected suggestions allies may ask him to stand aside. “It’s not going to happen," he said.

    He dismissed repeated questions about what would compel him to leave the race.

    "If the Lord Almighty came down and said, ‘Joe, get out of the race,’ I’d get out of the race,” he said.

    “The Lord Almighty’s not coming down”

    The president answered questions more clearly than he did on the debate stage last week, but his voice again sounded weak and occasionally hoarse.

    It was a sharp contrast to his performance at a rally in Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday, where an energised Mr Biden acknowledged his disastrous performance in last week's CNN debate. "Ever since then, there’s been a lot of speculation. What’s Joe going to do?” he told the crowd.

    “Here’s my answer. I am running and going to win again,” Mr Biden said, as supporters in the crucial battleground state cheered his name.

    You can read the full article on the BBC here...

