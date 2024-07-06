    • NRM's Todwong asks Museveni to stand again in 2026

    NRM's Todwong asks Museveni to stand again in 2026
    NRM secretary general Richard Todwong

    By Ramson Muhairwe
    Museveni NRM richard todwong

    NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong has asked President Yoweri Museveni to respond to numerous calls and petitions from party members urging him to run for another term in the 2026 presidential elections.

    This calls came during a gathering at Kololo Independence Grounds, where supporters of the National Resistance Movement  and President Museveni convened to celebrate his legacy and achievements.

    Speaking to the enthusiastic crowd, Todwong highlighted the widespread support within the party for Museveni's potential candidacy.

    "The party has received numerous calls and petitions requesting that President Museveni runs again in 2026," Todwong stated.

    He assured the members that the NRM, at the appropriate time, would officially present Museveni for "kisanja akuna muchezo," a term signifying a serious and determined term of office.

    Despite the fervent appeals, President Museveni chose not to comment on the possibility of running in the upcoming elections.

    Instead, he focused his address on critical national issues, specifically corruption and wealth creation.

    He emphasized the importance of these issues for the country's development and reiterated his commitment to tackling corruption and promoting economic growth.

    The event at Kololo Independence Grounds served as a platform to highlight President Museveni's achievements and contributions to Uganda's progress over the years.

    Supporters expressed their admiration for his leadership and echoed the calls for his continued leadership beyond 2026.

    As the 2026 elections approach, the NRM's stance on President Museveni's candidacy remains a subject of significant interest and speculation.

    With Richard Todwong's public appeal, the party has signaled its readiness to rally behind Museveni if he chooses to run, setting the stage for potentially pivotal political developments in Uganda's future

