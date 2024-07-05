NUP school to solve Uganda's leadership crisis- Kyagulanyi

No Excerpt

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi has said the party’s recently opened leadership school is aimed at solving the problem of abuse of office and power in the country.

He made the remarks on Friday during a press briefing at the party headquarters in Kavule.

Kyagulanyi, said the abuse of office and power in the country was mainly due to the presence of leaders who lacked training and moral leadership, saying NUP leadership school would help solve the problem.

"As part of our solution to this, we opened the NUP school of leadership at our old headquarters in Kamwokya. Like I said at the ceremony, we intend to nurture a new breed of leaders who respect their offices and the citizens they serve," Kyagulanyi said.

This week, police summoned NUP party officials to their headquarters in Naguru to clarify the school's activities.

In a letter dated June 28, to the NUP Secretary General, police asked the party leadership to meet with the Director of Human Resources Development and Training at the Police Headquarters to review the status of the school and what is being taught there.

"It is in the best interest of the Uganda Police to ascertain the status of the school, content taught and facilitators. You should not exceed three persons in the meeting," the letter by SCP Moses Kafeero on behalf of the IGP reads in part.

Kyagulanyi has expressed concern that the police could be planning to close the school despite their good intentions.

"We are aware that their intention is to close it because they prefer a politically ignorant population and that’s why subjects like political education were banned in schools," he stated on Friday.

He said some of the party leadership would go to police headquarters in Naguru by the end of Friday (today) to hear the police's views regarding the leadership school.

This week, NUP clarified that it does not offer certification programs leading to degrees as claimed, saying its training courses focus on the party's values, principles and goals.