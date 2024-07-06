When law defies logic at parliament

No Excerpt

By Michael Woira

I often rely on social media for information because I can easily identify reliable sources and recognize those who spread false information for their own gain.

This week, I've been following posts from government officials, activists, and opinion leaders, and there's a clear sense of dissatisfaction with the current situation.

Corruption is rampant, particularly affecting institutions housed in the building near the National Theatre.

The fight against corruption has turned risky, with those opposing it branded enemies of the legislature.

Despite the president's condemnation of corruption during the State of the Nation address and his commitment to combating it, the situation remains dire.

The question arises: Why are we becoming so corrupt? Why are our politicians, civil servants, and others embracing corruption?

The decline in patriotism and the widespread corruption have terrible consequences that affect every part of society.

Do we always have some sensible imaginations? Imagine a talented young person from as far as my village in Iganga with high hopes for the future, only to have their dreams of attending university or even an institution ruined because admission requires connections with powerful people or it requires a bribe for him or her to get admission or a scholarship.

Finding a job is equally challenging without the right contacts, and starting a business is nearly impossible without bribing officials here and there.

Corruption infiltrates every aspect of life, eroding trust in the government and among citizens, deepening inequality, and worsening poverty.

It discourages investment, hampers economic growth, and obstructs sustainable development.

A parliament is a country's central institution, representing the people's will, and therefore bears a paramount responsibility for combating corruption in all its forms, especially in public life and increasingly in the economy.

Parliaments must undertake this task for the general morality of society and for sustainable economic progress, which absolutely depends on honesty and trust.

The fight against corruption gets harder as the amounts of money involved grow and public morals decline.

If parliaments, which are the last defense against corruption, become corrupt themselves, the battle may be lost and who loses, it’s us the local people down here.

To effectively fight corruption, parliament, as a country's supreme political authority and oversight body, should ensure that state institutions, including parliament, are transparent and accountable enough to withstand corruption or permit its rapid exposure.

They must instill in their members the notion that parliamentarians have a duty not only to obey the letter of the law but to set an example of incorruptibility to society by implementing and enforcing their own codes of conduct.

Personally, I believe corruption isn't just about taking bribes—it harms people, especially the poor, by wasting resources.

It's crucial to create ways for citizens to get involved with their governments, so they can identify what's important, solve problems, and find solutions.

We need to combine official and unofficial methods to encourage better behavior and keep track of how things are improving.

Governments can and many already do more to stop corruption and make public procurement systems better for their citizens. For example, the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) launched E-GP last year.

This includes making processes more transparent and easier to access, changing institutions to make them more responsible, training government workers better, involving more people in decisions, and using new technologies effectively.

Corruption has a big and widespread impact. It doesn't just hurt the economy, it also damages how people trust each other in a country.

Trust in political leaders is low, but it's really important for moving forward. Corruption makes inequality worse, slows down how fast the economy grows, and gets in the way of long-term development.

It makes people less likely to invest in a country and makes people trust the government and each other less.

The people who suffer the most are often the ones who are already struggling, because resources get used up badly and things don't work well.

To tackle corruption effectively, we need to use many different methods. It's crucial to make sure that everything is clear and people are responsible for their actions.

Governments must make strong laws against corruption and make sure that people who break these laws face consequences.

We also need to make our institutions strong so they can resist corruption.

Education and awareness are also critical components of the fight against corruption. Citizens must be informed about their rights and the mechanisms available to them to report and combat corruption.

Civil society organizations play a crucial role in this regard, as they can act as watchdogs and advocates for transparency and accountability and government for now already has its very powerful and active agencies like the Anti-corruption Unit and the investors protection unit working hand in hand with the inspector General of Government’s office.

The fight against corruption is tough, but we can overcome it together. Everyone, government, businesses, community groups, and people like you, needs to work together.

Trust in our leaders is low, but it's crucial for moving forward. If we join forces, we can build a society where corruption isn't accepted, and honesty and responsibility become standard.

Corruption is a widespread problem that affects every part of society. It undermines trust, makes inequality worse, and slows down economic growth and progress.

Governments and other official bodies need to step up and fight corruption by being open, accountable, and ethical.

People should have the power to get involved in how their country is run and make sure leaders do the right thing and the top leaderships shouldn’t use government institutions like the security forces to scare away people fighting good causes and courts of law shouldn’t also be used by the powerful to silence the people speaking out their minds about this killer disease “corruption”.

By using technology and promoting honesty, we can make real progress in fighting corruption. It won't be easy, but if we work together, we can create a fairer society without corruption.

The author is a patriotic Ugandan