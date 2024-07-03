    • Dinner and disharmony: Why Can't we share the kitchen duties?

    Opinions -->
    Dinner and disharmony: Why Can't we share the kitchen duties?
    Courtesy Photo

    By Nakayenze Priscilla
    Tags:
    Kitchen duties

    Gone are the days of the 1950s housewives, pearls pressed and apron tied, waiting by the stove for their husbands. Today's women are shattering glass ceilings, building empires, and tackling marathons all before dinner. Yet, when they walk through their own front door, a different kind of hurdle awaits.

    Traditional gender roles are on life support, and thankfully so. Women deserve equal footing in every aspect of life and this includes domestic duties. Exhausted working women shouldn't be relegated to "kitchen duty" simply because of their gender. The outdated notion that a man deserves a home-cooked meal regardless of his partner's workload is not only inconsiderate, but reeks of entitlement.

    The answer is simple shared responsibility. Partners regardless of gender should contribute equally to household chores. This isn't about women shirking their duties, it's about creating a partnership that reflects the realities of modern life. Maybe one night you cook, the next, your partner handles it. Perhaps you tackle grocery shopping together, or divvy up meal prep duties. The key is open communication and a willingness to work as a team.

    Of course, some men might cling to the idea of a "woman's work" being in the kitchen. This often stems from their own upbringing, but clinging to outdated norms only creates resentment and disharmony in a relationship. Modern men who want fulfilling partnerships with strong, independent women need to embrace change.

    This isn't about emasculating men, it's about embracing equality. Knowing your way around the kitchen is a valuable life skill, not a threat to masculinity. In fact, a shared culinary journey can be a fun and intimate way to connect as a couple.

    The bottom line? the kitchen is no longer a battleground for gender roles. It's a shared space, a place to create nourishment and connection. Let's ditch the outdated expectations and cook up a future where partnership reigns supreme.

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 3 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Former US diplomat frustrated by Washington's use of gay strings on Uganda
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Minister Babalanda orders suspension of errant Buikwe RDC
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    News,Top Stories . Jul 03, 2024
    Police summon NUP over school of leadership activities
    Entertainment,News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Police summons music duo Kataleya & Kandle over libel accusations
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    LATEST STORIES
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    news By Samuel Muhimba
    1 hour ago
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    2 hours ago
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    top-stories By Jacobs Seaman Odongo
    2 hours ago
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    top-stories By NP admin
    3 hours ago
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    top-stories By NP admin
    4 hours ago
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax
    news By Julius Kitone
    5 hours ago
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax

    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    news By Ramson Muhairwe
    5 hours ago
    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    news By Jamila Mulindwa
    5 hours ago
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    news By Alex Mugasha
    5 hours ago
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    5 hours ago
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    business By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close