Judiciary tightens noose around bailiffs without academic documents

The Judiciary has given bailiffs without required academic documents a month to rectify the records or have their licence revoked.

In a July 1, notice, Judiciary Chief Registrar Sarah Langa said those who are yet to fulfill this requirement have until July 31 or else they will cease to operate as bailiffs.

“This serves to notify you that the grace period will expire on December 31, 2024, and in order to enable the Court Bailiffs Licensing and Disciplinary Committee to process your applications for the calendar year 2025, you are directed to submit copies of your academic documents to the Secretary, Court Bailiffs Licensing and Disciplinary Committee, not later than July 31, 2024,” Langa wrote.

In 2022, the Judiciary streamlined operations of court bailiffs and stipulated a new rule that one must have a minimum of a diploma in law to be licensed as such.

However, because court bailiffs were coming off years of operating without the minimum education background, the Judiciary opened a two-year window to enable bailiffs acquire a diploma in law.

That window shuts on December 31.

The notice by the Judiciary indicates that bailiffs who don’t have diplomas in law have until July, 31, 2024 to provide them or else they will be kicked out of business.

Court bailiffs are persons who attach for sale any property in execution of a court order, levies distress for rent or distrains under the provisions of any written law, or carries out evictions under an order of court.