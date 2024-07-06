    • Follow chain of command, Gen Otafiire tells police

    Follow chain of command, Gen Otafiire tells police
    Minister Otafiire says officers need to inculcate discipline

    By Alan Mwesigwa
    Minister Kahinda Otafiire warns young officers not to just focus on eating posho

    Internal affairs minister Kahinda Otafiire has told police officers to follow the chain of command to maintain discipline in the force.

    Gen Otafiire, who was speaking at the passing out of 261 police officers who completed a six-month base course at Police Training School in Kabalye, Masindi, cited cases where officers have bypassed their immediate supervisors to report to him.

    “The Inspector general of Police representative at the region is the Regional Police Commander, while at the district is the District Police Commander, so when I visit a region I will meet a DPC, at the region I meet RPC," he said.

    "So police officers learn to respect the chain of command, how can you come to me before notifying your immediate supervisors? I can never attend to you, those people at district and region are paid to work, so work with them," Gen Otafiire said.

    The retired major general also asked the senior top police officer to appoint juniors into key oppositions and let them work no matter how challenging only guided them where they make mistakes.

    “The old officers are aging, so it's time you appoint and delegate roles to junior officers and let them work on their own without influencing," he said.

    "Allow them make mistakes and find solutions to have those solved saying there is going to be time when they may not have seniors to guide."

    Otafiire also encouraged policemen and women who are still young to further their studies to open their chances of being picked up for promotions.

    “These 261 officers were selected because of their uniqueness in terms of qualifications, experience so, at which ever level you are on, further your studies - who knows you can be promoted basing on qualifications?" the minister said.

    "Just look at Abbas [Byakagaba] your IGP, he did not expect this, I used to see him run up and down with counter terrorism, so you, too, can be but if you just focus on eating posho, sorry."

    IGP Byakagaba urged the officers to observe high moral character, integrity, fight against corruption and strict respect to the code of conduct.

    “As we work, lets work with the community, avoid corruption, remember we are very central in the fight against that vice, so we must avoid being part of that curtail," he said.

    "We are committed to skilling our forces on career development so that we meet the expectations of Ugandans."

    Ahead of the 2026 elections, an exercise that is always characterised with violence, IGP Byakagaba said they are working towards building their strong collaboration with sister security agencies.

    “The collaboration that exist between police, UPDF, Immigration, prisons is something we want to continue having, because we can do the security job alone,” he added.

