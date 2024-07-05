    • Stop forcing expired LCs on us, Tororo tells govt

    Stop forcing expired LCs on us, Tororo tells govt
    By David Ochieng
    A section of people in Tororo district are castigating government for continuously forcing onto them leaders whose term of office has expired long a go, advising government to rethink and come up with date for local council election.

    The move according to Tororo locals has not only denied them the legal mandate of choosing the rightful leaders but is also affecting services since most of the leaders are not educated to catch up with the new technology advancement.

    Onyango Odongo, is the chairperson one of Dida village in Kisoko sub county Tororo district. He has been in leadership since 1986 when National Resistance Movement made it to power.

    The 84yr old who is now counting 38yrs in leadership however can not either read or write. His secretary almost does each and everything, excluding talking to clients.

    Besides long stay in power, Onyango is ranked number one in terms of having huge family in Tororo district.

    Out of his seven wives, Onyango has got 81children and hundreds of grandchildren who almost makes three quarters of the voters in his village, partly the reason why he still the area leader.

    Upon pronouncement by Minister of local government Raphael Magyezi of re-extending term of office for the local council leaders for more six months, Onyango got exited with this news claiming the extension has added him more time to serve his people.

    " It's like having a half a kilogram of meat and then someone adds you 6kgs. That is exactly what the minister has done to me. I am very happy with government for giving us yet another period to serve our people because to some of us, this might be our last time in this office" Onyango Odongo said

    But much as the extension of term of office has favoured Onyango, to his voters especially the young persons, the massage has not been well received. Most of them say the move has denied them their democratic rights of choosing leaders of their choices.

    " This is very bad move by government and should be revised. Look at our chairman, he cannot even read or write yet we have got several people who're Willing to lead us but can't because of government's deliberate move of keeping such leaders" Said Paul Oburu, one of the area youths

    To them, most of those chairperson ones who are currently holding offices are not up to date with technology advancements and therefore cannot represent their interests.

    " Most of government information to the public nowadays are passed through Internet but ours here doesn't even have a smart phone. How can such a leader lead the current generation?" Gerald Obbo, another area local wondered

    According to minister' reason for extending terms of office, government can't foot the over 50 billion needed for local council elections. But to a section of Tororo population, that can't be an excuse.

    " It's a big lie by government to claim they are short of money to hold LC1 and 2's election across the country. Billions of shillings are being embezzled by individuals holding higher positions in government, this means that we have more then enough money " George Owere, Tororo resident said

    Uganda last held local council elections in 2018. This has left those elected in 2001 still holding offices to-date, something which has created a big governance gap at grass root levels.

