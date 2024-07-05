President Museveni creates new unit to supervise URA

No Excerpt

NATIONAL | President Museveni has created a new unit to oversee Uganda Revenue Authority operations and fight corruption within the tax administration system in the country.

In a statement released on Friday, the Presidential Press Unit said the State House Revenue Intelligence and Strategic Operations Unit will carry out an oversight on the Taxman and fight corruption within the tax administration system.

According to the statement, the President has also appointed David Kalemera as a senior Presidential advisor and head of the unit.

According to the statement, creation of the new Unit will help the Government close revenue leakages and boost tax collection.

This is the fourth unit being created by President Museveni under State House after the State House Monitoring Unit (SHACU), the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, and the State House Investors Protection Unit.

The creation of some of the units such as SHACU have been widely criticised for overlapping functions of existing agencies such the Inspectorate of Government while others are, for the better part, redundant.