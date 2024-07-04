Gov't extends LC terms for third time amidst logistical challenges

No Excerpt

The Ministry of Local Government has extended the term of office for local councils (LCs) by 180 days for the third time, following the expiration of their current term.

This extension means that LC1 and LC2 chairpersons will continue in their roles for another six months before an election is held.

Raphael Magyezi, Minister of Local Government, defended the extension, citing the Ministry of Finance's failure to provide Shs50Bn to the Electoral Commission needed to organize elections.

He emphasised the necessity of avoiding a leadership crisis due to the lack of officeholders.

“The required funds are about Shs50Bn, and although we have just started the financial year, the Ministry of Finance doesn't have the money,” Magyezi stated during a media briefing in Parliament.

He stressed the importance of waiting for the Minister of Finance to allocate the necessary funds.

"However, the Ministry of Finance told me they don’t have money for the Electoral Commission, so I had to ensure the nation didn’t fall into a leadership crisis. For LC1s and LC2s to remain in office without instruments could be very dangerous,” said Magyezi.

The Minister referred to Regulation 11 of the Local Government Act, which allows him to extend the term of office for local leaders, though their tenure cannot exceed 180 days.

This extension ensures the continuous operation of councils to prevent a vacuum that could cause operational paralysis.

“The money issue isn’t my responsibility; it’s up to the Minister of Finance. The Electoral Commission can't organize elections without funds, so my only option is to extend the term of office for LC1s,” added Magyezi.

However, some MPs protested the government's failure to conduct LC elections, following an earlier extension last year. Charles Tebandeke, MP for Bbaale County, described Magyezi’s decision as primitive and barbaric.

Silas Aogon, MP for Kumi Municipality, questioned why the government can't organize LC1 elections, given that the voting method only requires printing ballot papers and lining up.

“This culture of extending leadership terms is primitive, barbaric, and parochial. It shows a dictatorial tendency and violates human rights and the people’s mandate. It’s likely a tactic to buy time as we prepare for general elections, with LC1 cells being used in vote rigging,” Tebandeke stated.

He further criticized the government's priorities, emphasizing the crucial role of LC1s as the first point of contact for citizens.

“Parliament should prioritise budgeting for essential services,” he said, questioning the continuous extension of LC1 terms.

“We made it simple for LC1 elections let people line up. Where is the problem?” asked Aogon.

LC1 and LC2 leaders were elected in 2018 across 10,595 parishes and 70,626 villages.

The Electoral Commission needs Shs59 billion to conduct the elections.

Section 157 of the Local Governments Act gives the Minister of Local Government powers to draft regulations for implementing the Act.

With prior cabinet approval, the minister can extend, renew, reinstate, or validate the term of office of administrative unit councils from five years for a period not exceeding 180 days at a time, even if the term has expired.

After cabinet approval, the Minister must lay a statutory instrument before Parliament, which may amend or revoke it within two weeks.

On July 10, 2023, the term of office for LC1 and LC2 chairpersons expired, causing panic and mixed reactions among communities.

They continue to operate while awaiting government resolutions on when elections will be held.

The request for Shs60.8 billion to conduct elections for LC1 and LC2 officials, whose terms expired last year, remains unmet.

Similarly, the cost of running women’s council elections, suspended in August 2022 due to lack of funds, adds to the authorities' challenges in organising these polls.

Currently, there are 10,595 LC2 chairpersons and 70,626 village chairpersons across the country.