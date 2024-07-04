    • Wakiso warns against "unscrupulous individuals" promising teachers promotions

    Wakiso warns against "unscrupulous individuals" promising teachers promotions
    By Muhamadi Matovu
    The Wakiso District local government has warned the public about fraudulent individuals engaging in scam promotions within the district.

    Prossy Nakalembe, the senior communication officer for Wakiso, reported that an individual falsely claiming to be the Chief Administrative Officer of Wakiso District has been contacting teachers, offering them appointments as head teachers and deputy head teachers.

    "It has come to our attention that an individual claiming to be the Chief Administrative Officer of Wakiso is contacting teachers, promising appointments as head teachers and deputy head teachers," Nakalembe stated.

    Nakalembe confirmed that this person is an imposter and should not be trusted.

    She urged all teachers to be vigilant and to refrain from providing any personal information, telephone contacts, or money to this individual.

    Teachers are advised to report any suspicious calls to the relevant authorities.

    In a separate incident, the district has also warned about an individual named Era Kasozi, who has been visiting various schools in Masooli Kiteezi, Nangabo, and Wattuba wards, claiming to have been sent by Wakiso to fumigate the schools.

    The district believes this individual is a con man and has advised all schools to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity the authorities.

    The phone numbers associated with Kasozi Eria are 0706093241 and 0758059584.

    The Wakiso District Local Government has emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.

    Contact information for the Chief Administrative Officer, District Education Officer, and Senior Communication Officer has been provided for further inquiries or reporting incidents.

    Nakalembe stated that the public awareness campaign aims to protect the community from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes and to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents of Wakiso.

