    • Motion won't be dropped- Ssekikubo

    News -->
    Motion won't be dropped- Ssekikubo
    Caption not available

    By Samuel Muhimba
    Tags:
    11th Parliament Motion won’t be...

    Lwemiyaga County MP, Theodore Ssekikubo has ruled out the possibility of withdrawing the censure motion against the four commissioners implicated in the controversial allocation of Sh1.7 billion 'service pay'.

    Ssekikubo said that despite missing seven signatures to complete the required signatures, he is still committed to filling the censure motion.

    The legislator stated his position on Tuesday while speaking to the media at Parliament.

    Ssekikubo disclosed that he could not easily abandon the application as there were many difficulties in collecting signatures.

    "The remaining six to seven signatures cannot make you drop a motion where you have already collected 169 signatures. We have gone through difficulty with this motion and it is this that inspires us to look how far we have gone, for us to realize we can’t drop the motion because of failure to gather 7-8 signatures," he said.

    Ssekikubo, last month, launched a signature-collecting campaign calling for the censure of former Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga and other former backbench commissioners; Solomon Silwany, Esther Afoyochan and Prossy Mbabazi over their role in the controversial service pay.

    Mpuuga is accused of pocketing Sh500 million while the three received Sh400 million each despite not even holding their posts for a year.

    Speaking to journalists, Ssekikubo highlighted challenges such as lack of transport means to reach the remaining MPs to sign the motion.

    He noted the Speaker's delays in providing transport means to his team to implement the censure as MPs are still in recess.

    "On Tuesday, we wrote to the Speaker, but since then, the Speaker hasn’t responded. This is baffling because we are in the course of doing our rightful duty. So I am waiting for my colleagues and we see the next course of action. But since the Speaker had taken long, we thought we could start on our own,” said Ssekikubo.

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 3 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Former US diplomat frustrated by Washington's use of gay strings on Uganda
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Minister Babalanda orders suspension of errant Buikwe RDC
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    News,Top Stories . Jul 03, 2024
    Police summon NUP over school of leadership activities
    Entertainment,News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Police summons music duo Kataleya & Kandle over libel accusations
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    LATEST STORIES
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    news By Samuel Muhimba
    1 hour ago
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    2 hours ago
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    top-stories By Jacobs Seaman Odongo
    2 hours ago
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    top-stories By NP admin
    3 hours ago
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    top-stories By NP admin
    4 hours ago
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax
    news By Julius Kitone
    5 hours ago
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax

    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    news By Ramson Muhairwe
    5 hours ago
    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    news By Jamila Mulindwa
    5 hours ago
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    news By Alex Mugasha
    5 hours ago
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    5 hours ago
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    business By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close