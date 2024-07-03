    • Prisons refutes claims jailed MPs secretly met Museveni

    News -->
    Prisons refutes claims jailed MPs secretly met Museveni
    Legislators on remand over corruption reportedly met President Museveni in secret

    By Samuel Muhimba
    Tags:

    The Uganda Prisons Service has refuted claims that the National Resistance Movement (NRM), MPs remanded to Luzira on corruption charges were recently secretly taken to State House to meet President Museveni.

    Via his X (formerly Twitter) platform, lawyer Nicholas Opiyo alleged that two NRM MPs had been whisked away from detention to meet Museveni at State House for reasons he said had been unclear.

    "Two NRM MPs charged and remanded to prisons on corruption charges were, allegedly, after their detention, secretly whisked from their detention at Luzira Prisons to meet the President at State House, Entebbe," Mr Opiyo, a human rights activist, posted on Monday.

    "What the president was discussing with the two legislators is unclear but it certainly undercuts his public posture as a an anti-corruption crusader."

    However, Prisons spokesperson Frank Baine said in a Tuesday statement that Opiyo's claims were false and unfounded.

    "As Prisons, we categorically state that these allegations are false and unfounded," Baine said.

    Quoting the Prisons Act of 2006 Section 5(A), Baine said there is no reason to parade NRM lawmakers in State House.

    The Act requires the service to ensure that all persons lawfully detained in prisons are detained safely, securely and humanely and are tried where necessary until lawfully released or released from prison.

    "Therefore, there is no reason whatsoever for prisoners to be produced at State House at any time of the day or night," Baine said.

    The Prisons mouthpiece maintained that Opiyo's allegations are clearly intended to mislead the public for personal reasons, and that they should be totally disregarded.

    It should be remembered that four NRM legislators were arrested and remanded to Luzira last month on corruption charges.

    The arrested legislators included; Busiki County Member of Parliament Paul Akamba, Cissy Namujju the Lwengo Woman MP, Igara East MP Michael Mawanda and Elgon County Legislator Ignatius Mudimi.

    Prosecutors accused the lawmakers of misappropriating about Shs3.4 billion for purposes unrelated to the to the purpose of the funds.

    They are also charged with conspiring to defraud the Ugandan government, according to the indictment.

    The legislators, who remain in custody, allegedly tried to persuade the chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission to inflate the organisation's 2024/25 budget, in return for a 20-percent kickback.

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 3 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Former US diplomat frustrated by Washington's use of gay strings on Uganda
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Minister Babalanda orders suspension of errant Buikwe RDC
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    News,Top Stories . Jul 03, 2024
    Police summon NUP over school of leadership activities
    Entertainment,News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Police summons music duo Kataleya & Kandle over libel accusations
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    LATEST STORIES
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    news By Samuel Muhimba
    1 hour ago
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    2 hours ago
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    top-stories By Jacobs Seaman Odongo
    2 hours ago
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    top-stories By NP admin
    3 hours ago
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    top-stories By NP admin
    4 hours ago
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax
    news By Julius Kitone
    5 hours ago
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax

    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    news By Ramson Muhairwe
    5 hours ago
    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    news By Jamila Mulindwa
    5 hours ago
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    news By Alex Mugasha
    5 hours ago
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    5 hours ago
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    business By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close