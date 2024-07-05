    • Kasegu  donates land for a new basketball court in Mbale

    News -->
    Kasegu  donates land for a new basketball court in Mbale
    Courtesy Photo

    By Nakayenze Priscilla
    Tags:
    Land for a baske... mbale

    No Excerpt

    In a gesture towards the advancement of basketball in Mbale, Mr. Kasegu Sam, a basketballer with the Mbale Immortals basketball team, has given in a portion of his land in Musoto  Mbale town, for the construction of a much needed basketball court. This initiative comes as a beacon of hope for local basketball enthusiasts who have long grappled with inadequate facilities in the eastern region.

    Kasegu expressed his motivation behind the donation, citing the persistent challenges faced by basketball players who have been confined to limited spaces such as Mbale Senior Secondary School and UCU Mbale campus. His vision is to provide a dedicated space that not only fosters the growth and development of basketball talent but also serves as a catalyst for community engagement and recreational opportunities.

    Keep Reading

    “I have offered some my of land to build a public basketball court than playing from school premises” Kasegu stated.

    Despite his generous offer, Kasegu acknowledged the financial hurdles that stand in the way of realizing this ambitious project. He issued a heartfelt appeal to the public and well-wishers alike to come forward and support this noble cause, emphasizing the transformative impact a dedicated basketball court could have on the local sports scene.

    The proposed basketball court in Musoto is poised to become a cornerstone of Mbale's sporting infrastructure, promising to elevate the standards of basketball in the region and provide a platform for aspiring athletes to hone their skills.

    This initiative not only underscores Kasegu’s commitment to the community but also highlights the power of collective action in nurturing local talent and fostering a vibrant sports culture.

    As the developments unfold, further updates on this groundbreaking project that stands to reshape the landscape of basketball in Mbale and beyond will be unveiled.

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 4 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News,Politics,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    Entertainment,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Porn star also says Diddy sexually assaulted her
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    Europe,News,Top Stories . Jul 05, 2024
    Change begins now, says new UK leader
    News,Top Stories . Jul 05, 2024
    President Museveni creates new unit to supervise URA
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    LATEST STORIES
    NUP school to solve Uganda's leadership crisis- Kyagulanyi
    politics By Samuel Muhimba
    2 hours ago
    NUP school to solve Uganda's leadership crisis- Kyagulanyi
    Kasegu  donates land for a new basketball court in Mbale
    top-stories By Nakayenze Priscilla
    2 hours ago
    Kasegu  donates land for a new basketball court in Mbale
    Kamuli woman handed 15 years for husband's genital
    top-stories By Hakim Kanyere
    2 hours ago
    Kamuli woman handed 15 years for husband's genital
    UPDF turns losses to profits: NEC's financial turnaround.
    top-stories By Richard Ndagije
    3 hours ago
    UPDF turns losses to profits: NEC's financial turnaround.
    Government defends shs300bn bailout for roko construction amid public concerns
    top-stories By Nakayenze Priscilla
    4 hours ago
    Government defends shs300bn bailout for roko construction amid public concerns
    Rotary Cancer run targets raising shs3bn this year
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    4 hours ago
    Rotary Cancer run targets raising shs3bn this year

    Stop forcing expired LCs on us, Tororo tells govt
    top-stories By David Ochieng
    4 hours ago
    Stop forcing expired LCs on us, Tororo tells govt
    Essential tips for a fire outbreak at work.
    top-stories By Victoria Atino
    5 hours ago
    Essential tips for a fire outbreak at work.
    Gulu urges govt to boost emergency medical services
    news By Ramson Muhairwe
    5 hours ago
    Gulu urges govt to boost emergency medical services
    NCBA Bank, forestry watchdog commit Shs45m to restoring degraded forests
    top-stories By Pedson Mumbere
    5 hours ago
    NCBA Bank, forestry watchdog commit Shs45m to restoring degraded forests
    Tanzanian artist who burned president's picture jailed
    tanzania By NP admin
    5 hours ago
    Tanzanian artist who burned president's picture jailed
    President Museveni creates new unit to supervise URA
    top-stories By Sam Ibanda Mugabi
    5 hours ago
    President Museveni creates new unit to supervise URA