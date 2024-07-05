Kasegu  donates land for a new basketball court in Mbale

No Excerpt

In a gesture towards the advancement of basketball in Mbale, Mr. Kasegu Sam, a basketballer with the Mbale Immortals basketball team, has given in a portion of his land in Musoto Mbale town, for the construction of a much needed basketball court. This initiative comes as a beacon of hope for local basketball enthusiasts who have long grappled with inadequate facilities in the eastern region.

Kasegu expressed his motivation behind the donation, citing the persistent challenges faced by basketball players who have been confined to limited spaces such as Mbale Senior Secondary School and UCU Mbale campus. His vision is to provide a dedicated space that not only fosters the growth and development of basketball talent but also serves as a catalyst for community engagement and recreational opportunities.

“I have offered some my of land to build a public basketball court than playing from school premises” Kasegu stated.

Despite his generous offer, Kasegu acknowledged the financial hurdles that stand in the way of realizing this ambitious project. He issued a heartfelt appeal to the public and well-wishers alike to come forward and support this noble cause, emphasizing the transformative impact a dedicated basketball court could have on the local sports scene.

The proposed basketball court in Musoto is poised to become a cornerstone of Mbale's sporting infrastructure, promising to elevate the standards of basketball in the region and provide a platform for aspiring athletes to hone their skills.

This initiative not only underscores Kasegu’s commitment to the community but also highlights the power of collective action in nurturing local talent and fostering a vibrant sports culture.

As the developments unfold, further updates on this groundbreaking project that stands to reshape the landscape of basketball in Mbale and beyond will be unveiled.