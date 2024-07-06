    • Namayingo PDM sacco chairman arrested over extortion

    News -->
    Namayingo PDM sacco chairman arrested over extortion
    A man on handcuffs

    By Hakim Kanyere
    Tags:
    parish developme... pdm

    No Excerpt

    Police in Namayingo District have arrested and detained the Chairman Bubago Parish Development Model (PDM) SACCO in Buswale Subcounty for extortion and sabotaging government project.

    It is alleged that Aron Okoth has been soliciting for  bribes from SACCO members to include them in the list of the beneficiaries of PDM funds.

    Keep Reading

    Okoth  was arrested on orders of the Deputy RDC, Trevor Solomon Baleke.

    It is alleged that he has been recommending only those who give him "kickbacks" to access the funds.

    Okoth has reportedly been charging shs30,000 from each beneficiary and whoever failed to give him money was not considered.

    Contacted to verify this report, RDC Beleke confirmed  the  arrest.

    He emphasised that his office has since received over 30 complaints against Okoth.

    “We have complaints from over 30 people against him, including members of his own executive who say they have been warning him but in vain,” Baleke told Nile Post.

    The commissioner echoed that it is offensive for one to interfere with the government programme.

    “No Ugandan is supposed to be charged before receiving PDM funding, and whoever does it not only commits an offence of abuse of office but also sabotages a government program which is not acceptable."

    Baleke says he has directed Police to arrest all the errant sacco bosses engaged in corruption.

    “Okoth shall therefore serve as an example to all other PDM officials in Namayingo who abuse their offices and steal from the poor.”

    He highlighted that the bad practice is also common in Banda Town Council where he said he has already warned some leaders after receiving reports that they too have been soliciting for bribes from beneficiaries.

    At the time of arrest, Okoth was meeting people supposed to benefit from PDM from whom the authorities received a complaint that  he  was asking them to pay for his service contrary to the PDM guidelines.

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 4 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    News . Apr 18, 2024
    Woman Killed by Mob in Lira Following Husband's Death
    News,Top Stories . Jul 06, 2024
    Follow chain of command, Gen Otafiire tells police
    Business,News,Top Stories . Jul 05, 2024
    Government defends shs300bn bailout for roko construction amid public concerns
    News,Top Stories . Jul 05, 2024
    UPDF turns losses to profits: NEC's financial turnaround.
    RELATED ARTICLES
    Nabbanja halts PDM cash distribution in Masaka
    news By Zainab Namusaazi Ssengendo
    4 days ago
    Nabbanja halts PDM cash distribution in Masaka
    Three remanded over PDM cash in Iganga
    court By Teven Kibumba
    1 week ago
    Three remanded over PDM cash in Iganga
    Masindi CAO directs district officials over PDM funds
    news By Alan Mwesigwa
    3 weeks ago
    Masindi CAO directs district officials over PDM funds
    NRM Advisor Criticizes PDM Implementation, Vows to Help "Poor People on the Grassroot"
    news By Lukia Nantaba
    1 month ago
    NRM Advisor Criticizes PDM Implementation, Vows to Help "Poor People on the Grassroot"
    Census tablets to be given to parish chiefs for PDM
    news By Samuel Muhimba
    1 month ago
    Census tablets to be given to parish chiefs for PDM
    Ministry of Local Government receives 163 laptops to monitor PDM
    news By Jamila Mulindwa
    1 month ago
    Ministry of Local Government receives 163 laptops to monitor PDM
    LATEST STORIES
    Mbarara relocates Friday flea market from Katete
    news By Alex Mugasha
    2 hours ago
    Mbarara relocates Friday flea market from Katete
    Rotary Club of Kigo Seven Lakes installs new president, board
    news By Joshua Kagoro
    2 hours ago
    Rotary Club of Kigo Seven Lakes installs new president, board
    Only the 'Lord Almighty' could convince me to quit - Biden
    top-stories By NP admin
    2 hours ago
    Only the 'Lord Almighty' could convince me to quit - Biden
    Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian elected Iran's president
    asia By NP admin
    2 hours ago
    Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian elected Iran's president
    Pope Francis critic excommunicated by the Vatican
    top-stories By admin
    3 hours ago
    Pope Francis critic excommunicated by the Vatican
    Embrace the power of change in your communities, UCU graduates told
    education By Herbert Sseryazi
    3 hours ago
    Embrace the power of change in your communities, UCU graduates told

    NGOs advised to rethink resource mobilisation strategies
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    3 hours ago
    NGOs advised to rethink resource mobilisation strategies
    Marijuana smokers made you commissioner, LoP - Bobi Wine slams Mpuuga
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    5 hours ago
    Marijuana smokers made you commissioner, LoP - Bobi Wine slams Mpuuga
    Police summon Namayingo LC5 chairman for inciting violence
    news By Hakim Kanyere
    5 hours ago
    Police summon Namayingo LC5 chairman for inciting violence
    Activists advocate for increased HIV/AIDS education in schools
    health By Joseph Omagor
    5 hours ago
    Activists advocate for increased HIV/AIDS education in schools
    Namayingo PDM sacco chairman arrested over extortion
    news By Hakim Kanyere
    5 hours ago
    Namayingo PDM sacco chairman arrested over extortion
    Local govts given ultimatum to complete USMID projects
    news By NP admin
    5 hours ago
    Local govts given ultimatum to complete USMID projects