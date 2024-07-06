Namayingo PDM sacco chairman arrested over extortion

No Excerpt

Police in Namayingo District have arrested and detained the Chairman Bubago Parish Development Model (PDM) SACCO in Buswale Subcounty for extortion and sabotaging government project.

It is alleged that Aron Okoth has been soliciting for bribes from SACCO members to include them in the list of the beneficiaries of PDM funds.

Okoth was arrested on orders of the Deputy RDC, Trevor Solomon Baleke.

It is alleged that he has been recommending only those who give him "kickbacks" to access the funds.

Okoth has reportedly been charging shs30,000 from each beneficiary and whoever failed to give him money was not considered.

Contacted to verify this report, RDC Beleke confirmed the arrest.

He emphasised that his office has since received over 30 complaints against Okoth.

“We have complaints from over 30 people against him, including members of his own executive who say they have been warning him but in vain,” Baleke told Nile Post.

The commissioner echoed that it is offensive for one to interfere with the government programme.

“No Ugandan is supposed to be charged before receiving PDM funding, and whoever does it not only commits an offence of abuse of office but also sabotages a government program which is not acceptable."

Baleke says he has directed Police to arrest all the errant sacco bosses engaged in corruption.

“Okoth shall therefore serve as an example to all other PDM officials in Namayingo who abuse their offices and steal from the poor.”

He highlighted that the bad practice is also common in Banda Town Council where he said he has already warned some leaders after receiving reports that they too have been soliciting for bribes from beneficiaries.

At the time of arrest, Okoth was meeting people supposed to benefit from PDM from whom the authorities received a complaint that he was asking them to pay for his service contrary to the PDM guidelines.