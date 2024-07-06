    • Supreme Court asked to amend fraud case against Basajjabalaba

    News -->
    Supreme Court asked to amend fraud case against Basajjabalaba
    Hassan Basajjabalaba

    By Josephine Namakumbi
    Tags:
    Hassan Basajjaba... Legal Brains Tru...

    No Excerpt

    The  Supreme Court is set to rule on an application by Legal Brains Trust, a non-profit organization seeking to amend its lawsuit against businessman Hassan Basajjabalaba and his companies.

    The case alleges fraudulent compensation of shs 142 billion (US$38 million) awarded to Basajjabalaba for managing city markets.

    In 2012, Legal Brains Trust sued Basajjabalaba, accusing him of using government officials, banks, and the Central Bank to steal shs142 billion from public funds.

    The money was supposedly compensation for lost contracts to manage Kampala markets.

    Legal Brains Trust argued the compensation process was fraudulent and demanded a refund from Basajjabalaba and 19 other respondents.

    In 2020, the Constitutional Court partly ruled in favor of Legal Brains Trust, declaring the contracts illegal and ordering Basajjabalaba to repay the money.

    The court also fined four commercial banks involved in the transaction for failing to prevent the illegal transfer of funds.

    Both Basajjabalaba and Legal Brains Trust appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

    Legal Brains Trust is now seeking to amend its appeal to substitute the deceased former Governor of Bank of Uganda with the administrators of his estate but to also reflect name changes of some respondent banks.

    Legal Brains Trust also seeks to introduce new arguments regarding the liability of each respondent and the legality of certain transactions.

    Opposing parties argue the amendments are unnecessary or prejudicial and should be dismissed.

    The Supreme Court will decide on Legal Brains Trust's application before proceeding with the main appeal

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 4 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    News . Apr 18, 2024
    Woman Killed by Mob in Lira Following Husband's Death
    News,Top Stories . Jul 06, 2024
    Follow chain of command, Gen Otafiire tells police
    Business,News,Top Stories . Jul 05, 2024
    Government defends shs300bn bailout for roko construction amid public concerns
    News,Top Stories . Jul 05, 2024
    UPDF turns losses to profits: NEC's financial turnaround.
    LATEST STORIES
    Mbarara relocates Friday flea market from Katete
    news By Alex Mugasha
    2 hours ago
    Mbarara relocates Friday flea market from Katete
    Rotary Club of Kigo Seven Lakes installs new president, board
    news By Joshua Kagoro
    2 hours ago
    Rotary Club of Kigo Seven Lakes installs new president, board
    Only the 'Lord Almighty' could convince me to quit - Biden
    top-stories By NP admin
    2 hours ago
    Only the 'Lord Almighty' could convince me to quit - Biden
    Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian elected Iran's president
    asia By NP admin
    2 hours ago
    Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian elected Iran's president
    Pope Francis critic excommunicated by the Vatican
    top-stories By admin
    3 hours ago
    Pope Francis critic excommunicated by the Vatican
    Embrace the power of change in your communities, UCU graduates told
    education By Herbert Sseryazi
    3 hours ago
    Embrace the power of change in your communities, UCU graduates told

    NGOs advised to rethink resource mobilisation strategies
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    3 hours ago
    NGOs advised to rethink resource mobilisation strategies
    Marijuana smokers made you commissioner, LoP - Bobi Wine slams Mpuuga
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    5 hours ago
    Marijuana smokers made you commissioner, LoP - Bobi Wine slams Mpuuga
    Police summon Namayingo LC5 chairman for inciting violence
    news By Hakim Kanyere
    5 hours ago
    Police summon Namayingo LC5 chairman for inciting violence
    Activists advocate for increased HIV/AIDS education in schools
    health By Joseph Omagor
    5 hours ago
    Activists advocate for increased HIV/AIDS education in schools
    Namayingo PDM sacco chairman arrested over extortion
    news By Hakim Kanyere
    5 hours ago
    Namayingo PDM sacco chairman arrested over extortion
    Local govts given ultimatum to complete USMID projects
    news By NP admin
    5 hours ago
    Local govts given ultimatum to complete USMID projects