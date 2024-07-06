Govt asked to save Luweero water crisis situation

No Excerpt

Government has been asked to come to the help of people in Luweero by helping solve the water crisis problem.

According to the Luwero District Water Officer, Joseph Kanyike, the district is supposed to supply water to ten (10) Sub counties and their safe water coverage is at 68%.

However, five of these Sub Counties including Nyimbwa, Kamira, Kikyusa, Zirobwe and Makulubita are below the district's standard hence calling upon government to increase funding of Local Government and particularly prioritize development grants to address water crisis in these areas.

"For example Kamira Sub County has a coverage of 45% and some are below that, so we need to lift the coverage of these Sub Counties that are under served to reach the district status such that we realize government's standard which is at 75%," said Kanyike.

In the previous financial year 2023/2024, the district constructed eight boreholes in 8 Sub Counties worth Shs300 million but the district administration says that locals especially in remote communities are still suffering moving long distances to fetch water which is very risky.

"The situation is worrying, we are picking only water stressed areas but there is need to increase the budget, it's unfortunate that for the past 10 yrs the government is instead reducing the development allocations for district local governments yet the social economic aspects of local communities require a lot of investments"

"All the upcoming urban centers need safe running water so we need more funding to enable us construct safe water facilities including health, education and other facilities " Martin Yiga, Deputy CAO of Luwero noted.

During the commissioning of one of the 8 boreholes at Kakinzi Lugagala in Butuntumula Sub County, the Resident District Commissioner Richard Bwabye Ntulume expressed concerns of contractors doing shoddy work despite the big amounts paid.

"I want to appeal to our government workers to consistently monitor the construction works when they are in progress to ensure that contractors leave the site complete without questions" Bwabye stated.

Bwabye also urged locals to handle responsibly the newly commissioned boreholes.

"The community should have a feel that this is their water source and they should manage it very well by keeping it clean and safe and also mobilize some resources for operations and maintenance" Bwabye added.

Fred Kiwewa the LC1 chairperson of Kakinzi Lugagala commended government for the efforts of ensuring that at least every Sub County has a boreholes but highlighted the need for more.

"We use water from dams and it's not healthy the water is very dirty, boreholes are far, our wives and children move long distances to fetch clean water which risky therefore government should consider constructing more boreholes" Kiwewa noted.