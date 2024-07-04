Activists want Uganda's anti-counterfeit law aligned with Kenya and Tanzania

No Excerpt

Activists have expressed the desire to ensure Uganda's anti-counterfeit law aligned with similar laws in Kenya and Uganda.

Speaking during a public consultation workshop on the Anti-Counterfeit Goods Bill 2023(ACGB), at Sheraton Hotel, Bugiri Municipality legislator, Asuman Basalirwa said they seek to adopt a regional approach in combating counterfeiting.

"The beauty we want to do with this law, is also try to align it with our neighbors and even beyond because we have done comparisons with Kenya and Tanzania on how they look at counterfeiting in countries like Nigeria. S we want to look at a regional kind of approach, but also a continental kind of approach and you can look at the definition and how we have been able to to define it," Basalirwa said.

He assured that the bill imposes stringent and deterrent punishments on counterfeiters.

"In terms of punishment, I want to assure you that this bill makes heavy and deterrent punishments. Ten years imprisonment and above, fines that are five times the value of that good or service making it extremely costly."

He called upon all the implementation agencies to support them in pushing this bill into law.

Fred Muwema, the Chairman of the Anti-counterfeit Network stated that this law is hybrid as it establishes a framework for inter-agency collaboration, ensuring that all agencies will cooperate to implement the law.

He added that it allows private sector participation in fighting counterfeiting.

"The law is saying private businesses, the private individuals should also participate in fighting counterfeit. This business of saying it's a government role should be left aside."

He insisted that everyone has a responsibility to make sure that substandard and counterfeit goods are stamped out of the country.

"Everybody has the responsibility to fight counterfeit and substandard goods. Wherever you are, as long as you're a human being, as long as you need to make sure that you protect yourself because when you go to the market to buy product, you go on your own. You don't go with the government official, you don't go with your family. You make the decision to buy genuine. So we are saying this law will promote more responsiveness in communities and all manufacturers to ensure that we push back on counterfeits."

The workshop stressed the significance of collaboration among government agencies, law enforcement, the judiciary, the private sector, and consumers, highlighting that a united front is crucial for the effective implementation of the bill.

Agnes Ssali, the legal officer at Uganda Breweries Limited said collaboration between government agencies and private sector entities is key in facilitating information sharing and coordinated efforts against counterfeit goods.

"UBL is here because of our commitment to consumer safety and our support for the bill whose core objective is protecting consumers from the effects of counterfeit products and services."