    • Go for the big fish too, Minister defends Lubigi evictions

    Environment -->
    Go for the big fish too, Minister defends Lubigi evictions
    Caption not available

    By Lawrence Mushabe
    Tags:

    The Minister for Water and Environment, Sam Cheptoris, has defended the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) on the ongoing operations against people encroaching on wetlands.

    Cheptoris warned that the government will not tolerate any impunity in the destruction of the environment and those found to be perpetrating this will be punished most severely.

    The minister also tasked NEMA to equally go for the ‘big fish’ referring to the untouchables especially government officials, rich people among others that have encroached on wetlands.

    “So, the message must sent to Ugandans that doing things with impunity must stop and we are saying enough is enough, people must leave wetlands,” Cheptoris said.

    He was speaking during a formal send-off for the Executive Director (ED) of the National Forestry Authority (NFA), Tom Okello in Kampala.

    While at the send-off dinner, the outgoing ED, Tom Okello tasked the incoming boss to take up the challenge on fighting the individuals who target gazetted forests for their selfish interests.

    “We are noticing that there are people who are too greedy, they have appetite which cannot be satisfied for land, for money and they resort to targeting government gazetted land and we need to address this”

    He also urged his successor to prioritize forestry management and focus on a holistic, organizational and financial sustainability approaches to sustain forestry resources in the country.

    The out-going executive director, Tom Obong Okello, concluded his six-year tenure having joined NFA in July 2018.

    Okello also emphasised on a need to improve forest reserves management, address illegal activities, garner stakeholder support, increase tree planting, and enhance staff welfare.

    He also highlighted some of the remarkable achievements, leaving the NFA stronger and more resilient.

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 3 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Former US diplomat frustrated by Washington's use of gay strings on Uganda
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Minister Babalanda orders suspension of errant Buikwe RDC
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    News,Top Stories . Jul 03, 2024
    Police summon NUP over school of leadership activities
    Entertainment,News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Police summons music duo Kataleya & Kandle over libel accusations
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    LATEST STORIES
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    news By Samuel Muhimba
    1 hour ago
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    2 hours ago
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    top-stories By Jacobs Seaman Odongo
    2 hours ago
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    top-stories By NP admin
    2 hours ago
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    top-stories By NP admin
    4 hours ago
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax
    news By Julius Kitone
    4 hours ago
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax

    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    news By Ramson Muhairwe
    5 hours ago
    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    news By Jamila Mulindwa
    5 hours ago
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    news By Alex Mugasha
    5 hours ago
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    5 hours ago
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    business By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close