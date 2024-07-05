    • Heading to Roast and Rhyme? Here’s how to beat the traffic!

    Heading to Roast and Rhyme? Here’s how to beat the traffic!
    By Kenneth Kazibwe
    The highly anticipated #RoastAndRhyme Nyam on the Nile kicks off today, promising an exciting weekend of music, food, and adventure from July 5 to 7.

    As thousands of revelers make their way to Jinja for this unforgettable experience, navigating traffic efficiently is essential.

    Here are some alternative routes to help you beat the traffic and ensure a smooth journey to the event.

    Kayunga - Njeru Road

    Avoid the usual traffic jams by taking the scenic Mukono-Kayunga-Njeru road. Here’s how you can get there:

    From Mukono: Head northwards to Kalagi, about 19 km from Mukono. You can access this route via the Jokas-Namanve road. From Kalagi:

    The road continues northeast to Kayunga (33 km) and then turns south to Njeru (47 km), totaling approximately 94 km.

    Additional access points

    You can connect to this road through Gayaza, Kira, and Namugongo. For instance, from Namugongo, you can drive through Misindye-Bukerere-Kiyunga to Kalagi, then continue on the Mukono-Kayunga road to Jinja.

    This route is well-equipped with essential services such as fuel stations, restaurants, and public health facilities, ensuring a comfortable journey.

    Mukono-Katosi Road

    Another great alternative is the Mukono-Katosi road.

    From Kampala: Drive through Jokas-Namanve-Mukono road to Mukono town.

    Connecting to Katosi Road:

    From Mukono, take the Mukono-Kyetume-Katosi-Nyenga road at the Wantoni stage. This road stretches 22 km through Kyetume and Kisoga.

    Route Splits: One branch continues south to Katosi on the shores of Lake Victoria, while another head east through Nkokonjeru to Nyenga in the Buikwe district.

    This route covers about 74 km.

    This scenic drive offers fewer traffic concerns, making your trip to Jinja more pleasant.

    Plan for an Amazing Festival

    By using these alternative routes, you can avoid the main road traffic and arrive at the Roast and Rhyme Nyam on the Nile event in good time.

    The organizers have ensured that both routes are well-serviced with amenities, making your journey comfortable and stress-free.

    Event Schedule and Venues

    Friday, July 5th: A Night in the Woods

    Venue: Living Waters Resort

    Highlights: Kick off the festivities with performances by DJ Nyowe, DJ Shani, and DJ Janja in a magical woodland setting. Dance the night away in an electrifying atmosphere.

    Saturday, July 6th: Roast and Rhyme by the Nile

    Venue: Across the Nile Resort

    Highlights: The day begins with adventure activities like bungee jumping, zip-lining, quad biking, horse riding, and boat cruises. Enjoy live performances by B2C, Vinka, Chosen Blood, Double Black, Maestro Band, and DJ Lynda Ddane. The evening will be filled with games, meat roasting, and non-stop music.

    Sunday, July 7th: All-White Brunch

    Venue: Living Waters Resort

    Highlights: Wind down the weekend with a relaxing All-White Brunch featuring free food, cocktails, and performances by Double Black, Julius Sese, and laid-back DJ mixes, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Nile River.

    Tickets for the event are available on the FlexiPay App or via mobile money by dialing *291#.

    All Weekend Pass:

    At the Gate: shs200,000

    Single Day Pass: shs100,000

    Roast and Rhyme Nyam on the Nile, organized by Swangz Avenue, promises a unique blend of live music, delicious food, and thrilling adventure activities along the scenic Nile River.

    Whether you're a music lover, a foodie, or an adventure enthusiast, Nyam on the Nile has something for everyone.

