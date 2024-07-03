    • Equipment, not salaries will enhance science and technology - Kabale VC

    Equipment, not salaries will enhance science and technology - Kabale VC
    Caption not available

    By Lukia Nantaba
    The Vice-Chancellor of Kabale University, Prof Joy Kwesiga, has criticised the government’s policy of paying scientists more, saying it will not enhance science and technology in the country.

    Instead, Prof Kwesiga said the government should invest in equipping schools and training institutions with the necessary resources and facilities to motivate learners from the early stage of education.

    Prof Kwesiga, who was delivering a keynote address while opening the inaugural African Women in Algebra workshop at Kabale University, said enhancing salaries for scientists will only benefit the individual.

    “The government has tried to see that science is put forward, salaries for science teachers has been increased but that will not stop schools from participating in sciences because it has to start from nursery, primary and secondary levels," she said.

    "There is a need for mindset change by students and mathematics so that teachers can find ways to teach students. But the issue of salaries greatly helps those that are already in service but it will not stop issues on the ground."

    Kwesiga said the government should consider allocating resources to ensure that schools and training institutions are equipped.

    Dr Sarah Nakato, a mathematics lecturer at Kabale University and convenor of the symposium, said the event was organised to bring together women from different African countries to brainstorm and support each other in research and science-related publications.

    The workshop attracted female algebraists from 13 African countries coming together on the same table to empower and inspire future leaders in STEM (science, technology, and mathematics).

    Nakato said Africa faces a challenge with very few women pursuing sciences especially mathematics due to negative attitudes and gender related stereotypes against the subject.

    “We came together as women to support each other. We noticed that we have several challenges as women especially in research even in that we have families to take care of but at the same time we need to meet the university criteria for promotion," she said.

    "The biggest challenge we have in Africa generally actually all over the world there are very few women interested in mathematics and that is mainly because of the attitude and gender related propaganda but we are trying to break those boundaries so that we support the girl child to pursue mathematics.

    The workshop is ongoing at Kabale university and it will be concluded on Friday.

