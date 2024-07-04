    • Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest

    Crime -->
    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    Burora has been outspoken and critical of Speaker Among's conduct

    By Ramson Muhairwe
    Tags:

    No Excerpt

    The National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, has condemned the arrest and detention of former Assistant Resident City Commissioner (RCC) for Rubaga Division Herbert Anderson Burora.

    Burora, who spoke out against alleged corruption involving Speaker Anita Among, was on Wednesday charged with two counts of spreading malicious information and hate speech over his posts on social media site, X, formerly Twitter.

    He was remanded to Luzira Prison but Kyagulanyi described the charges brought against the former presidential appointee as a "defective charge-sheet."

    Kyagulanyi, in a statement released to the media, decried the arrest as part of a broader campaign of persecution against those who dare to criticize corruption and misrule in Uganda.

    He said Burora's arrest is a clear indication that there are "no safe zones in a sinking boat," highlighting the pervasive reach of government repression.

    "Burora's current woes should send a clear message to all that there are no safe zones in a sinking boat," Kyagulanyi said.

    He recounted Burora's past role as Assistant RCC, where he defended many of the regime's actions and criticized those advocating for change.

    However, Kyagulanyi expressed hope that Burora's recent experiences would lead him to join the fight against what he termed as the "blatant abuse of the law" under the Museveni regime.

    "Hopefully through this, Mr. Burora will agree with us that such blatant abuse of the law will only come to an end when Uganda frees itself from the Museveni regime," Kyagulanyi said.

    The arrest of Burora, who has become a vocal critic of Among's alleged corruption, has drawn significant attention and criticism from citizens and political leaders alike.

    Many view it as part of an ongoing effort to silence dissent and maintain control through intimidation and legal manipulation.

    As Uganda continues to grapple with issues of corruption and governance, the arrest of Burora Anderson serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by those who choose to speak out.

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 3 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Former US diplomat frustrated by Washington's use of gay strings on Uganda
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Minister Babalanda orders suspension of errant Buikwe RDC
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    News,Top Stories . Jul 03, 2024
    Police summon NUP over school of leadership activities
    Entertainment,News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Police summons music duo Kataleya & Kandle over libel accusations
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    LATEST STORIES
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    news By Samuel Muhimba
    1 hour ago
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    2 hours ago
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    top-stories By Jacobs Seaman Odongo
    2 hours ago
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    top-stories By NP admin
    2 hours ago
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    top-stories By NP admin
    4 hours ago
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax
    news By Julius Kitone
    4 hours ago
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax

    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    news By Ramson Muhairwe
    5 hours ago
    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    news By Jamila Mulindwa
    5 hours ago
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    news By Alex Mugasha
    5 hours ago
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    5 hours ago
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    business By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close