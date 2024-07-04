Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest

No Excerpt

The National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, has condemned the arrest and detention of former Assistant Resident City Commissioner (RCC) for Rubaga Division Herbert Anderson Burora.

Burora, who spoke out against alleged corruption involving Speaker Anita Among, was on Wednesday charged with two counts of spreading malicious information and hate speech over his posts on social media site, X, formerly Twitter.

He was remanded to Luzira Prison but Kyagulanyi described the charges brought against the former presidential appointee as a "defective charge-sheet."

Kyagulanyi, in a statement released to the media, decried the arrest as part of a broader campaign of persecution against those who dare to criticize corruption and misrule in Uganda.

He said Burora's arrest is a clear indication that there are "no safe zones in a sinking boat," highlighting the pervasive reach of government repression.

"Burora's current woes should send a clear message to all that there are no safe zones in a sinking boat," Kyagulanyi said.

He recounted Burora's past role as Assistant RCC, where he defended many of the regime's actions and criticized those advocating for change.

However, Kyagulanyi expressed hope that Burora's recent experiences would lead him to join the fight against what he termed as the "blatant abuse of the law" under the Museveni regime.

"Hopefully through this, Mr. Burora will agree with us that such blatant abuse of the law will only come to an end when Uganda frees itself from the Museveni regime," Kyagulanyi said.

The arrest of Burora, who has become a vocal critic of Among's alleged corruption, has drawn significant attention and criticism from citizens and political leaders alike.

Many view it as part of an ongoing effort to silence dissent and maintain control through intimidation and legal manipulation.

As Uganda continues to grapple with issues of corruption and governance, the arrest of Burora Anderson serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by those who choose to speak out.