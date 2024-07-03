    • Soldier who killed Mayuge family of four to face SFC court martial

    Crime -->
    Soldier who killed Mayuge family of four to face SFC court martial
    SFC spokesperson, Maj Jimmy Omara.

    By Kenneth Kazibwe
    Tags:
    Maj Jimmy Omara SFC uganda Ugandan News

    A UPDF soldier attached to the Special Forces Command( SFC) who is accused of allegedly shooting dead four family members and injuring others is set to be arraigned before the division court martial for SFC, this website has learnt.

    SFC spokesperson, Maj Jimmy Omara told the Nile Post on Wednesday that investigators have made a breakthrough in the case, noting that once in depth investigations are concluded, Pte Herbertson Birivumbika will be arraigned before the SFC court.

    Keep Reading

    “Once an independent investigation has been conducted, the suspect is to appear before the Division Court Martial of Special Force Command,” Maj Omara said.

    In a heinous crime committed on Saturday, Pte Birivumbika walked into the home of Isaac Isabirye Mudhasi, 42, who was found eviscerating chicken for a visitor and opened fire on the family members in Mayuge District in eastern Uganda.

    According to Mirabu Namukose, who had visited, Mudhasi and two of his daughters Elesi Kafuko, 15, Resty Kantono, 13, and a son Nicholus Mudhasi, 6, were killed on the spot, while his wife and four other family members sustained serious injuries.

    The attack is alleged to be linked to a long-standing land dispute that has been ongoing.

    SFC said in a statement on Monday that Pte Herbertson Birivumbika, who is attached to the Special Forces Command, had escaped from his duty station and travelled to Namatale Village, Kabayingire Parish, Buwaya Sub-county in Mayuge where he allegedly shot four family members dead and injured five others.

    “Once he returned, he was arrested because all fingers pointed to him. He is detained in our facility awaiting the long arm of the law to dispense justice.”

    SFC spokesperson, Maj Jimmy Omara told the Nile Post on Wednesday that they are expediting investigations into the matter to ensure the suspect is arraigned in court for justice to be served.

    “This is a very sad and regrettable incident; we would like to condole with the affected families. As a Command, we would also like to ask the people of Namale to cooperate with the investigators so that the suspect is quickly brought forward to face the law,” Maj Omara said.

    “As UPDF (SFC), we would like to assure the population that our strategic relationship with the wanainchi (citizens) will be highly maintained as we weed out errant members of the force.”

     

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 3 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Former US diplomat frustrated by Washington's use of gay strings on Uganda
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Minister Babalanda orders suspension of errant Buikwe RDC
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    News,Top Stories . Jul 03, 2024
    Police summon NUP over school of leadership activities
    Entertainment,News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Police summons music duo Kataleya & Kandle over libel accusations
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    RELATED ARTICLES
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    5 hours ago
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    business By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    Famed for throwing yellow pigs, activists threaten to hit Kampala streets again
    news By Salmah Namwanje
    6 hours ago
    Famed for throwing yellow pigs, activists threaten to hit Kampala streets again
    MTN launches Zimba business with MoMo campaign to empower SMEs
    business By Pius Serugo
    11 hours ago
    MTN launches Zimba business with MoMo campaign to empower SMEs
    Kabale cracks down on shisha smokers
    crime By Lukia Nantaba
    12 hours ago
    Kabale cracks down on shisha smokers
    LATEST STORIES
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    news By Samuel Muhimba
    1 hour ago
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    2 hours ago
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    top-stories By Jacobs Seaman Odongo
    2 hours ago
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    top-stories By NP admin
    2 hours ago
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    top-stories By NP admin
    4 hours ago
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax
    news By Julius Kitone
    4 hours ago
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax

    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    news By Ramson Muhairwe
    5 hours ago
    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    news By Jamila Mulindwa
    5 hours ago
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    news By Alex Mugasha
    5 hours ago
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    5 hours ago
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    business By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close