Soldier who killed Mayuge family of four to face SFC court martial

A UPDF soldier attached to the Special Forces Command( SFC) who is accused of allegedly shooting dead four family members and injuring others is set to be arraigned before the division court martial for SFC, this website has learnt.

SFC spokesperson, Maj Jimmy Omara told the Nile Post on Wednesday that investigators have made a breakthrough in the case, noting that once in depth investigations are concluded, Pte Herbertson Birivumbika will be arraigned before the SFC court.

“Once an independent investigation has been conducted, the suspect is to appear before the Division Court Martial of Special Force Command,” Maj Omara said.

In a heinous crime committed on Saturday, Pte Birivumbika walked into the home of Isaac Isabirye Mudhasi, 42, who was found eviscerating chicken for a visitor and opened fire on the family members in Mayuge District in eastern Uganda.

According to Mirabu Namukose, who had visited, Mudhasi and two of his daughters Elesi Kafuko, 15, Resty Kantono, 13, and a son Nicholus Mudhasi, 6, were killed on the spot, while his wife and four other family members sustained serious injuries.

The attack is alleged to be linked to a long-standing land dispute that has been ongoing.

SFC said in a statement on Monday that Pte Herbertson Birivumbika, who is attached to the Special Forces Command, had escaped from his duty station and travelled to Namatale Village, Kabayingire Parish, Buwaya Sub-county in Mayuge where he allegedly shot four family members dead and injured five others.

“Once he returned, he was arrested because all fingers pointed to him. He is detained in our facility awaiting the long arm of the law to dispense justice.”

SFC spokesperson, Maj Jimmy Omara told the Nile Post on Wednesday that they are expediting investigations into the matter to ensure the suspect is arraigned in court for justice to be served.

“This is a very sad and regrettable incident; we would like to condole with the affected families. As a Command, we would also like to ask the people of Namale to cooperate with the investigators so that the suspect is quickly brought forward to face the law,” Maj Omara said.

“As UPDF (SFC), we would like to assure the population that our strategic relationship with the wanainchi (citizens) will be highly maintained as we weed out errant members of the force.”