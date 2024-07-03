Kamuli woman who chopped off husband's genitals arrested

After three weeks of hiding, Police in Kamuli have finally arrested the elusive woman who cut off genitals of her husband.

It is alleged Susan Namuganza, 34, on June 10 using a sharp object cut off Moses Kawubanya's genitals, before she fled her home.

Busoga North Region Police spokesperson Micheal Kasadha confirmed Namuganza's arrest.

She was found hiding at her sister's home in Namutumba District, Mr Kasadha said.

"The suspect was arrested from Buwaga, Bulange Sub-county in Namutumba District at her sister's place where she has been hiding," he added.

"She is [being] detained at Central Police Station Kamuli where she has been charged with attempted murder and robbery."

Mr Kasadha said the victim is the director of Serena Children's Home and a resident of Busana Zone, Nabirumba Ward, Nabwigulu Subcounty in Kamuli District.

Preliminary findings indicate that on Monday, June 10 in the wee hours of the morning, Mr Kawubanya, 45, woke up to bathe and went back in bed with a towel wrapped around the waist.

"When their 3-month-old baby started crying, his wife Namuganza woke up and the victim thought she was getting milk for the baby but unfortunately, on coming back, she jumped on him consequently cutting his penis and fled with unknown amount of money," Kasadha said.

"Left in excruciating pain, the victim ran to the neighbourhood for help and he was taken to Kamuli general hospital for treatment."

After three weeks, under the care of medics, Kawubanya was discharged on Monday, July 1.

Mr Kasadha said investigations have been finalised and the suspect will be arraigned in court to answer the charges.