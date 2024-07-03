    • Prosecution slaps Katanga daughters with additional charges

    Court -->
    Prosecution slaps Katanga daughters with additional charges
    The four co-accused in the dock | Francis Isano

    By Josephine Namakumbi
    Tags:

    NATIONAL | The four accused persons in the murder of businessman Henry Katanga have have been slapped with additional charges.

    On Day Two of the Katanga Murder Trial at the High Court in Kampala, the deceased's daughters Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanzi will each now battle the charge of being accessories to the murder and conspiracy to destroy evidence.

    The daughters are joined by their co-accused George Amanyire, a domestic helper, and Charles Otai, a nurse.

    The prosecution, led by State Attorney Samali Wakooli, yesterday presented a request to amend the charges.

    The defence team had protested this move with Peter Kabatsi saying whereas the other clarifications sought can be made, charging the accused afresh on charges on which they were not committed to court was irregular.

    "In other words, a person who was not properly charged and committed to the high court cannot be smuggled," he said.

    Bruce Musinguzi, another defence lawyer, added: " The fact that the accused persons were not committed on the offenses on which the prosecution seeks to amend, we would pray that amendment and alteration is rejected. More importantly, my Lord, the accused persons cannot be tried over an offence on which they were not committed especially tried in this court."

    Ms Wakooli cited  Section 50 ( 2 )of  the Trial and Indictment Act that she said  allows court to order for any alterations if the indictment is defective.

    "My Lord, this happens at any stage and the merits of this case require so," she sai.

    "My Lord, there is no injustice that will be occasioned even trial hasn't started.  My Lord, it will meet the ends of justice is this amendment is dome and we pray that there will not be any injustice occasioned."

    Today, the court presided over by Judge Isaac Muwata gave the prosecution the green light to amend charges of the accused despite objections from the defence team.

    Court was adjourned for one hour and is set to resume at 1pm.

    Judge Muwata is the hearing the trial of Ms Molly Katanga, who is accused of the murder of her husband Henry Katanga on November 2, 2023.

    Ms Katanga yesterday denied killing her husband.

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 3 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Former US diplomat frustrated by Washington's use of gay strings on Uganda
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Minister Babalanda orders suspension of errant Buikwe RDC
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    News,Top Stories . Jul 03, 2024
    Police summon NUP over school of leadership activities
    Entertainment,News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Police summons music duo Kataleya & Kandle over libel accusations
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    LATEST STORIES
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    news By Samuel Muhimba
    1 hour ago
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    2 hours ago
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    top-stories By Jacobs Seaman Odongo
    2 hours ago
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    top-stories By NP admin
    2 hours ago
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    top-stories By NP admin
    3 hours ago
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax
    news By Julius Kitone
    4 hours ago
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax

    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    news By Ramson Muhairwe
    5 hours ago
    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    news By Jamila Mulindwa
    5 hours ago
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    news By Alex Mugasha
    5 hours ago
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    5 hours ago
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    business By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close