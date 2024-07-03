    • Katanga Trial: Defence team slams 'unfair' addition of new charges

    Court -->
    Katanga Trial: Defence team slams 'unfair' addition of new charges
    The four co-accused in the dock | Francis Isano

    By Amon Katungulu
    Tags:

    NATIONAL | The High Court on Wednesday granted the prosecution's application to amend the charges against four persons accused in the alleged murder of businessman Henry Katanga.

    Judge Isaac Muwata's decision came amidst objections from the defence team.

    The ruling paved the way for the trial to proceed, with the accused persons expected to plead to the new charges.

    Ms Molly Katanga was on Day One of the high-profile trial charged with the murder of her husband.

    She denied the charges.

    The prosecution, led by Samali Wakooli, had applied to amend the particulars of the charge and add new charges against Ms Katanga's daughters Patricia Kankwanzi and Martha Nkwanzi, and their domestic helper George Amanyire and a nurse Charles Otai.

    However, the defence team led by Peter Kabasi objected to the amendment, citing Section 50(2) of the Trial on Indictment Act (TIA).

    The defence argued that the new charges were not disclosed in evidence at committal and that allowing them would cause prejudice and injustice to the accused persons.

    They contended that the accused persons had not prepared to defend themselves against the new charges and that the amendment would be contrary to the provisions of the TIA.

    In his ruling, the judge held that the court has the discretion to alter the indictment as it deems necessary for the case.

    He noted that the evidence was disclosed at trial, and therefore, the accused persons would not be prejudiced by the amendment.

    The court accordingly allowed the amendment of the charges and ordered the accused persons to plead.

    The court's decision has been met with criticism from the defense team, with lawyers for Molly Katanga arguing that allowing new charges against their client violates the law.

    "The court's decision is a clear violation of our client's rights," said Kabasi.

    The court also introduced three court assessors, Sharp Mutonyi, Simon Okongo and Consulate Tabu to help with the case.

    The accused persons confirmed that they have no problem with the assessors handling their case.

    The assessors will listen to the evidence and provide an opinion to the court on whether to acquit or find the accused persons guilty.

    However, their opinion is not binding on the court, which can decide on its own.

    The prosecution announced that it is ready to proceed with two witnesses, signaling the beginning of the trial.

    The accused persons have been given time to prepare their defense, and the trial is expected to continue in the coming days.

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 3 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Former US diplomat frustrated by Washington's use of gay strings on Uganda
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Minister Babalanda orders suspension of errant Buikwe RDC
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    News,Top Stories . Jul 03, 2024
    Police summon NUP over school of leadership activities
    Entertainment,News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Police summons music duo Kataleya & Kandle over libel accusations
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    LATEST STORIES
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    news By Samuel Muhimba
    1 hour ago
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    2 hours ago
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    top-stories By Jacobs Seaman Odongo
    2 hours ago
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    top-stories By NP admin
    2 hours ago
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    top-stories By NP admin
    3 hours ago
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax
    news By Julius Kitone
    4 hours ago
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax

    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    news By Ramson Muhairwe
    5 hours ago
    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    news By Jamila Mulindwa
    5 hours ago
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    news By Alex Mugasha
    5 hours ago
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    5 hours ago
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    business By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close