    Uganda's roofing group setting the standard for environmental sustainability.
    By Nakayenze Priscilla
    The top steel producer in Uganda, roofings group, has become a sustainable model in a time when environmental issues are of utmost importance. Roofings group is well-known for its dedication to reducing its environmental impact. Its thorough pollution control, waste minimization, and biodiversity protection initiatives set a high bar for the sector.

    Modern pollution control techniques are expertly integrated into the roofing group's Lubowa facility, demonstrating the company's dedication to air quality. The plant, which is situated in a wealthy neighbourhood, is an example of how industrial operations and wholesome living conditions may coexist. By investing $ 2M in state of the art air pollution control technology at the Namanve plant, Roofings has raised the bar for Ugandan air quality.

    “Our goal is to ensure that our operations have minimal impact on the environment while maintaining high standards of production,” said Andrew Ntaganda, environmental manager at roofings group.

    Additionally, roofings group has improved resource efficiency and reduced material loss in its manufacturing processes. The company embodies the ideas of a circular economy by recycling all of the scrap produced in its factories. Modern Roofings' acid regeneration plant, which completely recycles acid used in manufacture and removes environmental disposal concerns, is a crucial part of this endeavour.

    “Our waste minimization and recycling initiatives are designed to ensure that our production processes are as efficient and sustainable as possible,” explained John Byaruhanga, production manager at roofings group.

    The verdant surroundings around roofings group's operations are a testament to the company's commitment to biodiversity conservation. For example, the Lubowa factory which has a tiny forest that supports a variety of fungi, plants, and microbes, increasing the biodiversity of the area. A programme to plant 2M trees in Kampala Industrial Business Park, Namanve, has also been started by Roofings in association with Hon. Evelyn Anite, the Minister of State for Privatization and Investment.

    “Biodiversity conservation is a crucial aspect of our environmental strategy,” stated Dr. Samuel Kasule, head of environmental projects at roofings group.

    One of the most remarkable aspects of roofings group’s environmental initiatives is its tree seedling nursery. Since 2012, roofings has produced and donated over 1.5M seedlings towards reforestation efforts.

    “Our tree seedling nursery is a testament to our long-term commitment to environmental sustainability,” stated Christine Kabanda, director of community relations at roofings group.

    However, roofings group’s comprehensive approach to environmental sustainability serves as a model for other industries in Uganda and beyond. Through pollution control, waste minimization and biodiversity conservation, roofings demonstrates that industrial success and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand.

     

