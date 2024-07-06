Glovo speaks of ambitious plan to solidify its presence in Uganda

No Excerpt

Global food delivery site, Glovo has said it has an ambitious plan to solidify its presence Uganda that will see it conquer new territories in the country.

“Glovo aims to solidify its presence in Uganda by providing comprehensive and reliable services, investing in technology to improve the user experience, and expanding our business collaborations with both local and international brands,” said Glovo Uganda General Manager, Ivy Maingi in an interview with Nile Post.

Here are the excerpts;

Since your launch in Uganda in 2020, how has the user base and delivery network grown?

Since our launch in Uganda in October 2020, Glovo has achieved significant growth and reached several key milestones including expansion of delivery network from Kampala to include Wakiso, Mukono, and other nearby cities.

We have seen steady growth in our user base, with over 200 new users joining weekly, and this is driven by tailored marketing strategies.

We consistently maintain faster delivery times, with orders typically delivered within 15-30 minutes. The dedicated couriers in our ecosystem have been instrumental in maintaining timely deliveries.

Glovo rewards one of its courriers.

Glovo Uganda has created numerous job opportunities and significantly impacted the local economy by partnering with a large number of local stores and businesses. These stores, in turn, have had to expand their employee base to meet the increased demand.

Any challenges faced?

Glovo entered the market at a time w several established players like Jumia Food. However, as a young brand in Uganda, we focused on building our unique selling proposition (USP), which has given us a competitive edge.

There were challenges related to the adoption of the app-based service. We addressed this by ensuring that our app is user-friendly and providing customer support to help new users.

Many Ugandans were accustomed to using traditional methods for deliveries, such as boda bodas (motorbike taxis). Glovo integrated boda boda riders into our delivery network, providing a familiar and efficient means of transport for deliveries.

Ensuring timely deliveries in a city with varying traffic conditions was another significant hurdle. We implemented efficient logistics management and partnered with local businesses to reduce delivery times, aiming for deliveries within 45 minutes and offering free delivery if it took longer than 60 minutes.

How have you catered for the specific needs and preferences of Ugandan consumers and businesses?

Glovo has adapted its services to cater to Ugandan consumers by partnering with local businesses, giving Ugandans access to local foods, and broadening our service offerings to include groceries, pharmaceuticals, and other essential items.

Our user-friendly app and efficient, dedicated customer service team ensure that our platform is easy to navigate and customer queries are promptly addressed.

Partnering with local businesses like KFC and Carrefour Supermarket ensures that users have access to a wide range of products and services from trusted local brands. We have also focused on customer satisfaction through innovative features like real-time order tracking and various promotions.

What is your current focus areas in the Ugandan market?

Glovo aims to strengthen its presence in the Ugandan market by providing comprehensive and reliable services and building strong relationships with both customers and local businesses.

We are focused on creating more partnerships with different stakeholders who will positively impact customer satisfaction.

How do you ensure safety and well-being of both delivery partners and customers?

Glovo strives to create a safe and reliable delivery ecosystem. We recently organized a three-day courier Week, focusing on road safety and ensuring couriers are adept at navigating Kampala’s bustling streets safely.

Our goal is to build a thriving ecosystem where couriers, partners, and customers benefit from our innovative and tech-driven services.

How do you measure your customer satisfaction ?

At Glovo, we measure customer satisfaction through post-delivery ratings, customer satisfaction surveys, and detailed reviews. We also use data analytics to track performance.

Our ongoing initiatives to improve customer satisfaction include continuous training programs for our couriers, implementing strict quality control measures with our partners, enhancing customer support services with quick responses and solutions, and implementing referral programs where existing customers can invite new users to the platform in exchange for rewards.

What are your plans for the Ugandan market?

We aspire to be the leading on-demand delivery platform in Uganda by continuously innovating and adapting to market trends.

Planned innovations include continuous improvements to our app interface and backend systems, strengthening collaborations with local businesses, and investing heavily in training programs for our couriers and local operations teams.

We also plan to increase the use of data analytics to optimize delivery routes and times, thereby improving overall service efficiency.

Contribution to the growth of the Ugandan digital economy and entrepreneurship landscape?

Glovo aims to play a significant role in driving the growth of the Ugandan digital economy, fostering entrepreneurship, and creating a more inclusive and innovative business environment.

By providing a digital platform for local businesses to reach a wider audience and partnering with local vendors, we enable these businesses to tap into the growing online consumer base, increasing their sales and visibility.

We promote the adoption of digital tools among consumers and businesses, drive digital literacy, and enhance our couriers’ skills in areas such as customer service, safety, and efficient delivery practices.