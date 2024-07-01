    • Roofings Group: Uganda's corporate leader in environmental saustainability

    Roofings Group: Uganda's corporate leader in environmental saustainability
    Manufacturers in Uganda often face scrutiny over environmental concerns, especially air pollution.

    However, Roofings Group, Uganda’s leading steel manufacturer, stands out as a beacon of environmental sustainability.

    Roofings’ ISO certified environment management system aims at minimizing its environmental footprint by continuously improving its operations to minimise emissions, conserve resources, promote circular production, and support biodiversity conservation.

    Let's explore why Roofings is the most environmentally friendly industry in Uganda and a model for others to follow.

    Pollution Control: Roofings Leading the Way in Air Quality in Uganda

    Step into the premises of Roofings, especially the Lubowa factory, one might momentarily overlook the fact that it’s a steel manufacturing hub.

    The prosperous Lubowa residential area coexists seamlessly with Roofings, underscoring the company’s successful pollution control strategies.

    With a $2 million investment in cutting-edge air pollution control (APC) systems at the Namanve plant, Roofings has established a new paradigm for air quality.

    Waste minimisation and recycling

    Roofings has optimised its production processes to minimize material losses and ensure that only high-quality products leave its facilities.

    Roofings recycles 100 percent of the scrap generated in its factories, embodying the principles of resource efficiency.

    The company has a state-of-the-art acid regeneration plant that fully recycles acid, eliminating environmental disposal concerns.

    Additionally, Roofings supports a circular economy by supplying byproducts like steel slag to other industries for repurposing into new products.

    This approach not only conserves resources but also promotes sustainable industrial practices.

    Biodiversity conservation and greening its premises

    The environment around Roofings’ factories is teeming with life, thanks to its commitment to biodiversity conservation.

    The Lubowa factory, for instance, boasts a mini forest that provides a habitat for various microorganisms, fungi and plants, enhancing local biodiversity.

    Recently, Roofings together with the Minister of State Privatization and investment, Evelyn Anite launched a campaign to plant two million trees in Kampala Industrial Business Park, Namanve.

    All wastewater generated from Roofings' factories is treated in fully functional wastewater treatment plants before being discharged into the environment, ensuring that local ecosystems remain unaffected.

    Roofings: Uganda’s Only Company Producing and Donating tree Seedlings

    One of the most remarkable aspects of Roofings’ environmental initiatives is its tree seedling nursery.

    Since 2012, Roofings has produced and donated over 1.5 million seedlings towards reforestation efforts, providing habitats for biodiversity, food, medicine and contributing to a cleaner environment.

    Roofings donates seedlings to any individual or organisation but also has formal tree planting partnerships with several organisations - including Stanbic Bank, Centenary Group, Absa Bank, National Environment Management Authority, TotalEnergies.

    Discover more about Roofings’ environmental initiatives and how they are making a difference in Uganda.

