MTN launches five-in-one SME solutions package 

MTN Uganda has launched their innovative five-in-one solutions package targeting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) at Nakawa Market.

This comprehensive suite aims to address critical challenges faced by merchants, such as bookkeeping, stock financing, and sales management.

Recognizing that SMEs contribute over 70% to Uganda's economy, MTN's initiative focuses on enhancing business efficiency and growth within this crucial sector.

At Nakawa Market , smiles abound as residents and SME operators celebrate MTN's new five-in-one package, promising digital payments, utility payments, airtime sales, loans, and bank integration for business growth.

Richard Yego, Managing Director MTN Mobile Money Uganda Limited, highlighted the five key components including digital payment reception, utility and supplier payments, commissioned airtime and bundle sales, access to loans, and bank integration.

"We are very excited this morning to be at Nakawa Market to launch a very exciting product with MTN Business. This is a comprehensive bouquet of solutions, five in one for our merchant community, targeting the SME sector," said Yego.

"This aims to address critical challenges faced by merchants, such as bookkeeping, stock financing, and sales management. Recognizing that SMEs contribute over 70% to Uganda's economy, fostering their business growth and sustainability," Yego added.

The launch marks the start of a nationwide campaign to educate and train merchants on these new services.

"We are going across the country, socializing this, doing a lot of divisions, and being in the faces of our merchants. We are going to encourage them, train them, and sensitize them on why they should deal with their businesses in this new way," Yego stated.

This initiative is not just a promotion; it is a permanent addition to MTN's service portfolio designed to support and grow Uganda's SME community.