If sporting action with a touch of class, glamour and an extra air of importance is what gives you the thrill or you want to actually just try it out and see with your own naked eyes how them Budonians do it then the place to be is Legends Kampala Rugby club as the Old Budonians’ League (TBL) gets underway in style this Sunday the 17th of December 2023.

What will you catch?

Given last season was ended on a super high with glitz, glamour and celebration at the Guinness TBL Awards Dinner at the Kampala Serena Hotel, the answer to what you will catch at the Budo League opening day and the entire season is endless, only your eyes will tire you.

The grand opening this time round will be hosted by two class years Centurions which is the King’s College Budo class year of 2006 who have proven to be the King of the party and the vibe if there is an award for that alongside the much fresher B.I.F.A class year 2016 that still has a lot to offer in terms of youthfulness in their legs for good soccer competition and a much younger vibe to ensure the Budonian spirit in the younger youths is beaming hard and growing.

Mathew Muheki the Entertainment Boss at TBL and Coach of BIFA (year 2016) as well says being that the Christmas season is upon us which is a time for family and children, there will be lots of activities for them including bouncing castles to keep them engaged and a secret Santa to give them some special gifts. As a result he encourages every one to come along with a gift for the little ones.

And when it comes to the big boys and girls who know the real action, there is a whole pregame party to where revellers will be able to enjoy 5 of beer at a discounted 20,000 Ugx, a good place to start Incase you plan to raid blankets and wine later thanks to the good DJ mixes lined up that will keep the vibe up.

Kick off time

By 10:00 am the doors will be open to revellers and Muheki is certain the crowd will be great about 1000 plus so getting in early to get a good spot will be an added advantage for you alongside your family, friends, children and whoever you plan to touch base with.

Lots of board games too are lined up such as Jenga, Ludo with DJ Kunte on the ones and twos ensuring you don’t get bored as you catch 8 thrilling games of football lined up for you on the day the most anticipated of which Mathew says will be between the Peaky Blinders and the Galaticos. After the games don’t forget the party goes on all night till the last man standing can’t hold it no more!

Enter Centurions

Team Centurions who derive their name from having been the Form 6 year in which Kings College Budo finally achieved the coveted centenary (100 year) mark of existence are promising to put on their best season ever as TBL returns.

Their prolific lady Striker Lilian Aliyinza, a President’s Award winner at the Dinner gala last season for her outstanding overall performance also a TBL Executive on the CSR Committee says their team has signed a new striker in Ryan Mpire who has already impressed in the friendlies plus another lady player making them big contenders for the main cup this time round.

“We shall start by hammering Team End Game (class year 2013) at mid day tomorrow and do the same to whoever shall come our way all season” she confidently says.

Lilian urges all to show up in numbers and come witness the action first hand but reminds those who can to show up with a gift for some one given it’s Christmas season a time to give.

“The Centurions are also open to sponsors this season with a sponsor being able to have their logo feature on their kit in various locations for various prices with added benefits of visibility and mileage coming from the massive coverage the league as a whole gets and Centurions as a team enjoy on social media and other more conventional media platforms” she says.

The same sponsors can also benefit from exhibition space at the venue of the scheduled games at no extra cost giving the sponsor adequate mileage.

“The season will be a very lively one, action packed with great football, lots of entertainment, more competiton from the teams and non stop lights, camera action” Muheki concludes.

