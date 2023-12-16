By Samuel Okello

It is that time of the year again, holiday time which normally comes with a lot of people checking out of town to have a feel of the countryside’s ambience and serenity, connect with family, and do things outside the usual daily schedules of the year. Most times for a short while we visit home and love to move with our cars, meaning we take our cars on double trips/return journeys.

Around this time, we tend to push our cars to their limits because, for the past 11 months, we were zero grazing them or doing only basic service. We then stretch them on the long belt of asphalt, with expectations of merry-making, beautiful road trip experience, and jingles all the way, only to be inconvenienced by the car whose grooming was ignored all year round. Imagine a hose pipe bursting in the middle of nowhere, or the brake calipers letting out all the fluids,a very terrible experience, sad on imagination

For you to have a sure journey, you need to consider a safari check, regardless of when you last did the oil change

During the safari check, technicians check out for the things that you could have been ignoring all year round from suspension and electrical to cooling, safety, and comfort systems.

A safari check will save you not only highway inconveniences but also ensure that your car delivers to its best as you enjoy your trip and holiday.

Besides this check, consider a few basic things to carry along with you on the journey. Considering that your car has gone through a safari check, it could be of great importance to someone who falls victim to a highway breakdown.

Some accessories in this category are mandatory as stipulated by law while some are not, but it is important to carry them even if the law doesn’t ask you to, sometimes they make life on the road to be easy. Yes, your car might be in tip-top condition, but carrying accessories that might help someone else who is in dire need is still a good gesture. Helping other motorists on the road might save a life.

Valid insurance cover displayed on the windscreen. Digital insurance still serves the purpose even if it’s not displayed on the windscreen

Carry a spare tire fully inflated

Functional jack and wheel spanner

Lifesaver triangles(fully reflective)

Fire extinguisher

First aid kit fully equipped with medicine

Towing rope/tie-down ratchet ropes

Jumper kit

Carry water enough to refill your radiator

Have with you a good adhesive/glue

A basic tool kit. (toolbox)

Random elastic rubber material

Cutting tool. (Razor blade, knife, etc.)

Ensure you have a torch

The list is endless; it could grow bigger depending on how many km lie ahead of you and the number of days you intend to stay away.

After conducting a safari check on your car it is important to drive it around for some time (say two days) before hitting the road for a long distance. Hidden problems that may have skipped technicians’ eyes could occur prompting repairs before taking off. A mistake that many people fall victim of is jumping into a hired car and head straight for a safari, you will get halted along the way & it’s not being a prophet but just the truth.

Playing loud music in the car is likely to hinder you from picking up foreign noises from the vehicle’s moving parts before it’s worse. It’s recommended you pay attention to the vehicle’s general performance and any unusual noises.

A small wobble from the tyre could be a sign of loose wheel nuts if not well arrested timely could cause a tyre snap posing a life-threatening situation to the occupants.

As a good driver, you should not be influenced by your occupants. Neither should you allow a situation whereby you are being jeered up by other drivers on the road. This could lead to high adrenaline which can affect your driving ability.

Get enough rest at least eight hours before starting the journey and it’s always good to have a second driver, just in case you fall ill on the way or get tired. You wouldn’t want your passengers to get stuck in the middle of nowhere if there is no one else to take over.

Keeping all your windows rolled up for longer periods may sometimes cause fatigue to all the occupants due to a lack of sufficient oxygen. Make it a habit to roll down your windows at least one minute every 45 minutes for carbon dioxide scavenging and fresh oxygen resupply.

Enjoy responsively, stay sane on the road, stay safe, and let’s continue educating each other. Your previous encounters with Mother Nature on the road may have given you an experience worth giving out tips.

