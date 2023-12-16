Omziki Distribution, a music distribution platform based in Uganda, is facing criticism from several musicians regarding its innovative split sheet feature, which is new to the Ugandan music industry.

In response to the platform’s request for feedback on its operations, numerous musicians have expressed concerns about the platform’s interface, particularly finding the split sheet section challenging to comprehend.

“I find their features, especially the split sheet, difficult to understand. They claim that all contributors to a music project can be remunerated, but they don’t provide detailed explanations. I suspect that these are mere schemes to take advantage of musicians’ earnings,” said Kent and Flosso .

“They say we have a share, but I suspect that theirs might be larger than ours, the owners of the music. I believe that government and other artist rights organizations should closely examine their operations and how these split sheets work,” noted singer Aroma real name Kyavaerimukama Aroma.

Dennis Wantate, the Executive Director of Omziki Distribution, clarified in an interview with the Nile Post that the split sheet is a simple document signed by all contributors to a music project.

It outlines the financial share of each contributor in terms of percentages.

He suggested that the reason many musicians haven’t understood this section on the platform is either because they don’t pay attention to it or because they don’t want other contributors to have a share of the royalties.

“Why are these issues a concern? In the context of the music industry, split sheets are legal documents used to define and document the ownership and distribution of songwriting credits and royalties among multiple contributors. They are crucial for ensuring fair and transparent compensation for each contributor,” explained Wantate.

Regarding the different sections, Wantate explained that some sections, such as song information, contributor details, ownership percentages, and signatures, may seem too formal for musicians who prefer not to associate with such formalities.

He added that the primary purpose of split sheets is to prevent disputes over songwriting credits and royalties in the future.

He emphasized that they serve as legally binding documents that provide clarity and transparency regarding the division of income generated by the song. This is crucial because songwriting royalties are typically paid directly to songwriters by performance rights organizations and music publishers.

“Split sheets are essential for establishing fair compensation and ensuring that all contributors to a musical work receive their rightful share of royalties and recognition. They are a standard practice in the music industry, especially when multiple individuals collaborate on a song,” said Wantate.

Derrick Fredrick Namakajjo, the Secretary General of the Pan-African Network for Artistic Freedom (PANAF), an organization dedicated to championing the rights and freedoms of artists, acknowledged the platform’s initiative aimed at remunerating silent contributors.

Namakajjo emphasized that the platform’s split sheets section is not exploitative; rather, it seeks to acknowledge the contributions of various artists, including producers, composers, writers, and more.

He stated, “If it were violating artists’ rights, we would have actively campaigned against it.” Despite expressing support, Namakajjo pledged to keep a vigilant eye on the platform, ensuring transparency and uncovering any potential hidden motives beyond its stated goals.

Omziki, the music distribution platform, is committed to empowering African musicians and artists by facilitating the global distribution of their music.

The platform provides comprehensive services, including music distribution, royalty management, marketing support, and educational resources, all aimed at assisting artists in achieving success in the dynamic music industry.