As the festive season approaches, road safety experts are urging all road users, especially passengers, to remain vigilant and document instances of traffic violations and reckless behavior exhibited by drivers.

These violations, such as speeding or eating while driving, have the potential to jeopardize the safety of everyone on the road.

In response to the growing concern, the police have announced a major crackdown on errant motorists.

Sam Bambanza, the Executive Director of Hope for Victims of Traffic Accidents, advises pedestrians to wear reflective clothing to reduce the risk of road crashes.

“Wearing reflective clothing can make pedestrians more visible to drivers. Some people wear dark clothes, which make it difficult for drivers to see them, especially at night,” he explains.

He also warns pedestrians against carrying luggage that could distract them from seeing approaching vehicles, as this has often been a cause of road crashes.

A report released by the Uganda Police in July highlighted common causes of road crashes, including speeding, careless overtaking, distracted driving, and exceeding speed limits.

Some road users have expressed concerns about substandard roads, identifying them as contributing factors to road crashes.

While surveillance cameras play a crucial role in monitoring traffic violations, Michael Kananura, the Traffic Police spokesperson, acknowledges that challenges persist in areas without surveillance.

He emphasises the benefits of using CCTV cameras to gather information on road traffic violations in urban areas like Kampala and major cities, but he also acknowledges that accidents occur in non-camera-equipped rural areas.

“Challenges persist in locations without surveillance, making comprehensive monitoring difficult. However, in urban centers, we effectively employ CCTV cameras to gather information on road traffic violations and penalize offenders. We have plans to enhance technological integration for improved road safety measures,” he states.

He further explains that the objective is to extend technology deployment to areas lacking traffic officers, ensuring comprehensive monitoring through camera systems.

Kananura also highlights the lack of widespread understanding and awareness of road safety as a significant challenge in combating traffic violations.

He urges individuals to recognise that road safety is a shared responsibility and emphasizes the role of passengers and other road users in ensuring safety. For instance, he advises passengers not to board motorcycles that are already carrying two or three passengers, as this puts everyone at risk.

Numerous measures have been implemented and publicized to enhance road safety during the festive season, with a primary focus on enforcement.

Kananura mentions rigorous enforcement campaigns, particularly targeting driving licenses, and operations addressing drunk driving, known as “Kawunyemu,” to address hazardous behavior.

Speed checks are also being conducted using speed guns, and officers are deployed on highways to apprehend those exceeding speed limits.

Jemimah Nalumansi, the Initiative Coordinator of the Bloomberg Road Safety Project at KCCA, emphasizes the importance of planning journeys ahead of time for everyone’s safety.

“Please plan your journey properly to ensure you can reach your destination on time. Starting late may lead to speeding, increasing the risk of accidents. We have heard these stories before. Planning is key,” she advises.

Nalumansi urges road users to realize that this won’t be their last festive season and to avoid making reckless mistakes that could cost lives.

She advises pedestrians to use designated crossing points, avoid using their phones while crossing the road, and not to allow the motorcycle rider to drive carelessly or take the wrong lane.

In addition to these measures, experts recommend that passengers use smartphones to record instances of careless behavior on the roads, as it can provide valuable evidence in addressing road safety issues.