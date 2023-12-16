In a recent report by the Uganda Police, several common causes of road crashes were identified, including over speeding, careless overtaking, distracted driving, and exceeding speed limits.

While cameras have proven instrumental in monitoring traffic violations, the Traffic Police spokesperson, Michael Kananura, acknowledges that challenges persist in areas without surveillance.

In an interview with the Nile Post, Kananura expressed the need for comprehensive technology implementation to monitor traffic even in the absence of traffic officers.

Below are excerpts from the interview:

What factors contribute to a high number of road crashes during the festive season?

As the festive season approaches, there is typically a significant increase in traffic flow, both in terms of vehicles and pedestrians.

The reasons behind this surge are multifaceted. Many people travel from towns and cities to rural areas during this period. Furthermore, individuals who have been residing abroad often return home for the festivities. Additionally, some individuals purchase new vehicles for the first time and want to showcase them by attending church services.

We also observe an influx of inexperienced drivers who venture out with their families. Visitors from other countries, unfamiliar with the local terrain, often hire vehicles and attempt to drive within the country.

Taxis overcrowded with passengers and carrying excess weight are also common. Moreover, vehicles that have been parked for an extended period, often old and in poor condition with worn-out tires and faulty lights, are brought out of garages as everyone feels compelled to drive.

City dwellers accustomed to short distances may attempt long drives during the festive season, despite their lack of experience on highways. Pedestrians also contribute to the accidents as they traverse the roads, sometimes colliding with motorcycles or vehicles.

What should road users expect during the festive season?

It is crucial to anticipate a significant increase in the number of vehicles on the roads. Additionally, we can expect less experienced drivers and an influx of pedestrians moving from one place to another. While drivers play a critical role in ensuring safety, passengers must also fulfill their responsibilities.

What responsibilities do passengers have in reducing road crashes?

Passengers should never board vehicles in poor mechanical condition. They must assess the vehicle’s condition, such as checking for worn-out tires, malfunctioning lights, or other visible defects that could jeopardize their safety. Passengers should avoid boarding such vehicles, as their lives are at stake.

Passengers must board vehicles only at designated places authorized for passenger pickup, such as gazetted taxi stages. Passengers should exercise caution when selecting vehicles and be mindful of where they board, including motorcycles.

How can passengers assist the police in reporting unsafe or reckless driving they witness on the roads?

If passengers witness any traffic violations, it is essential to note the number plate of the vehicle they are in or about to board, including motorcycles. This information becomes crucial when reporting incidents such as drunk driving, speeding, or careless overtaking. The police have toll-free numbers (08001990999) that passengers can call to provide this information.

Passengers can share this information through various channels where the police are active, ensuring a swift response. It is crucial to include the vehicle’s number plate, make, the route being taken, and the specific location to help authorities identify relevant checkpoints and officers and intercept the vehicle before it causes an accident.

What challenges do you face in combating traffic violations on the roads?

One significant challenge is the lack of widespread understanding and awareness of road safety. Many individuals only pay attention to road safety after tragic incidents occur. It is vital for people to recognize that road safety is a shared responsibility. Instead of relying solely on traffic police, individuals must understand their roles.

For example, passengers should not board motorcycles already carrying two or three passengers, as this puts everyone at risk. Passengers and other road users have a more significant role to play in ensuring safety than traffic police, as it starts with individual awareness and responsibility.

In what way have cameras assisted in combating traffic violations?

The utilization of CCTV cameras in addressing traffic violations has proven beneficial, albeit with some limitations. While these cameras play a significant role in urban areas like Kampala and major cities, it’s acknowledged that accidents occur in non-camera-equipped rural areas. Challenges persist in locations without surveillance, posing obstacles to comprehensive monitoring.

In urban centers, however, we effectively employ CCTV cameras to gather information on road traffic violations, facilitating our efforts to address and penalize offenders. Plans are underway to enhance technological integration for improved road safety measures.

The objective is to extend technology deployment to areas lacking traffic officers, ensuring comprehensive monitoring through camera systems.

Some road users believe that reporting traffic violations to officers yields no results. How would you address this concern?

The effectiveness of reporting incidents depends on where and to whom they are reported. It is essential to realize that officers on the road have supervisors overseeing their activities. Individuals must understand the appropriate channels for reporting incidents.

Reporting mistreatment by an officer at one checkpoint to another officer at a different checkpoint on the same level would likely yield no results. Instead, individuals should report such incidents to the officer’s supervisor or higher-ranking authorities. Our offices in Nateete are open, and we have an alert squad dedicated to addressing indiscipline among traffic officers, particularly those involved in corruption or abusive behavior. Individuals reported and facing legal proceedings are duly tried, and appropriate sanctions are imposed upon conviction.

What measures have you implemented to reduce road crashes this festive season?

Several measures have been implemented and publicized to enhance road safety during the festive season, with a primary focus on enforcement. Rigorous enforcement campaigns, particularly emphasizing driving licenses, have been initiated. These operations target individuals who pose a risk on the roads due to their lack of compliance. The enforcement efforts have already commenced, with specific attention given to boda-boda riders without helmets, reflective jackets, and valid driving licenses. Furthermore, operations addressing drunk driving, known as “Kawunyemu,” have been initiated to address this hazardous behavior. We are also actively conducting operations to curb speeding, recognized as a significant contributor to road crashes. Speed checks are being conducted using speed guns, with officers deployed on highways to apprehend those exceeding speed limits.

Have you conducted sufficient awareness campaigns?

Yes, we have conducted extensive sensitization campaigns across various locations, and our commitment to this effort remains unwavering.

These campaigns are instrumental in fostering behavioral change, a crucial aspect of promoting road safety.

Emphasizing the importance of discipline on the roads, particularly addressing issues such as speeding, driving under the influence, and mobile phone usage, is paramount.

It is imperative that we exercise caution and prioritize our safety when navigating the roads. Recognizing road safety as a shared responsibility is vital in maintaining order on the roads. We must remember that while we own our vehicles, we do not own the roads. Respect for fellow road users is fundamental to ensuring a safe and harmonious driving environment.

What is your final message to road users as we approach the festive season?

As the festive season approaches, it’s crucial for all road users to be aware of the heightened traffic and understand the collective responsibility we hold.

Whether you’re a pedestrian, a passenger in a vehicle, or even on a motorcycle, everyone plays a significant role. To our drivers, remember, numerous lives are entrusted to your care. Vigilance is key. Additionally, we urge everyone to report any instances of corruption on our roads. Consider the impact: a driver exchanging money with a traffic officer jeopardizes lives. Reporting such incidents is a service to the community. Let’s not remain silent. Above all, prioritize your safety; don’t compromise by boarding a vehicle in poor condition. Your life is invaluable.