President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has received the credentials of seven ambassadors and High Commissioners newly accredited to Uganda.

On December 14, 2023, the ambassadors presented their credentials at State House, Entebbe.

The envoys included H.E. Mohamed Khelifi from Algeria, H.E. Simone Knapp from Austria, H.E. Pavel Vziatkin from Belarus, H.E. Mathews Jere from Zambia, H.E. Nayef Hapes Al-Otaibi from Kuwait, H.E. Tareque Muhammad from Bangladesh, and H.E. Andrew Onalenna from Botswana.

During the ceremony, President Museveni warmly welcomed the new ambassadors to Uganda and expressed the government’s commitment to collaborating with them in strengthening the amicable relationships between their respective countries.

The ambassadors also conveyed their assurance to work closely with Uganda, emphasizing mutual respect and cooperation.

H.E. Mohamed Khelifi, the Ambassador of Algeria to Uganda, informed President Museveni that their country is in the advanced stages of importing high-quality milk from Uganda.

H.E. Mathews Jere, Zambia’s Ambassador to Uganda, conveyed warm greetings from President Hakainde Hichilema to President Museveni and pledged to enhance the bilateral ties between the two nations.

President Museveni also expressed his anticipation for the upcoming visits of the respective Presidents, particularly those attending the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit scheduled for January next year.

The event was attended by various officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen. Abubakar Jeje Odongo.