Two-time Emmy Award winning actor Andre Braugher died of lung cancer after being diagnosed with the disease several months ago, his publicist has confirmed to the BBC.
The 61-year-old died on Monday.
Braugher was best known for his roles as Captain Ray Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Detective Frank Pembleton on Homicide: Life on the Street.
He won an Emmy for his role in Homicide in 1998 and another in 2006 for his work in the crime thriller Thief.
Braugher also received four Emmy nominations for his role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which ran for eight seasons, in addition to Golden Globe nominations for his role in Thief and in ABC’s series Gideon’s Crossing.
Most recently, he starred opposite Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan in the biographical drama She Said, which documents the story of the investigative journalists who broke the Harvey Weinstein story.
“I’m honoured to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared eight glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent,” Crews posted on Instagram.
“You showed me what a life well lived looks like.”
Born in Chicago, Braugher graduated from Stanford University before attending The Juilliard School for drama in New York.
Braugher told The New York Times Magazine in 2014 that he had “stopped drinking alcohol and smoking years ago”.
He is survived by his wife, actress Ami Brabson, whom he met on the set of Homicide, and his three sons.
Source: BBC
