Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) contingent has completed the withdrawal of troops from Democratic Republic of Congo where they served under the East African Community Regional Force(EACRF).

The withdrawal is in line with the directive of the 23rd ordinary summit of the Est African heads of state that decided not to renew the mandate of the force beyond December 8.

The Uganda Contingent commenced withdrawal operation of the peacekeepers from the mission area from DR Congo by ferrying off the none essential items, beating the officially mandated deadline for the withdraw of 7 January 2024.

Currently, the two battalions namely 27th Battalion and 9th Battalion, the headquarter and their equipment that were deployed in EACRF Mission have been withdrawn.

According to Col Walaka Hyeroba, the last force has been withdrawn and none of Ugandan soldiers have been left behind to include our equipment.

” I have pulled out every soldier with all the equipment that I entered with in DRC,” said Col Hyeroba.

“We were also provided the authority to protect the local people, a job that we did excellently as life had gone back to normal.

He said that before EACRF went to DRC, there was no business in the town of Kiwanja in Rutshuru territory and by the time the troops occupied, they ensured business gets to normal.

He said that the decision to withdraw EACRF was done prematurely because the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration programe was yet to start , adding that armed groups were not disarmed and integrated into the community .