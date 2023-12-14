The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) Shuura advisory council, led by Sheikh Abdu Obeid Kamulegeya, the former Chief Kadhi of Uganda, has cautioned Muslims against hastily resorting to civil courts in addressing internal disputes.

Kamulegeya underscored the significance of following the Shuura process outlined in the UMSC Constitution during their inaugural meeting. He emphasized the need to resolve internal conflicts internally before turning to civil courts for resolution.

This advisory was delivered during the meeting, attended by key UMSC officials, including Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda, Prof Dr. Muhammadi Lubega Kisambira, the UMSC National Chairperson, and Hadji Abbas Sekyanzi Muluubya, the UMSC Secretary General, in observer capacities.

The council addressed concerns arising from a recent court ruling that resulted in a warrant for the attachment of prime UMSC property.

They strongly discouraged any attempts to auction these properties, urging the Muslim community to remain composed and avoid misinformation from various media channels. Additionally, they cautioned against responding to individuals seeking to exploit the situation through unconstitutional means.

The council advised restraint in participating in fundraising efforts with unclear intent and called upon the Ugandan government and relevant authorities to uphold the UMSC Constitution, especially in light of recent amendments and government support for the upcoming Muslim General Elections.

Expressing discontent with a recent court order mandating a special General Assembly sitting, the council deemed it unnecessary and questioned the undisclosed agenda items set for discussion.

The advisory council’s statement comes in the wake of a legal dispute involving the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, and businessman Justus Kyabahwa.

The Uganda Muslim Lawyers Association Ltd (UMLAS) filed a suit, alleging fraudulent transactions in the sale of two square miles of land in Ssembabule district, which could lead to the auctioning of UMSC properties, including the headquarters at Old Kampala.

The suit contends that the transaction was corrupt from the beginning, with the intention to defraud UMSC.

It details the sale agreement, signed on June 24, and the subsequent challenges arising from the 15-year lease with Enterprise Holding Services, which prevented the transfer of ownership.

The High Court’s no-objection order in August allowed the attachment of several UMSC properties to facilitate the recovery of funds by Kyabahwa.

The attached properties include land in Kampala, Old Kampala, Kyanja, Bukwe, Hoima, Jinja, Mbale City, shares in Uganda Ranches Limited and Commercial Holding Ltd, and land in Migyera and Entebbe.