By Ahmed Wetaka

Open Letter to the Chief Justice

Your Lordship, allow me to address you through this open letter for lack of a better avenue to reach you. I write to express my concern with the casual manner, in which your staff is treating Muslim affairs in this country.

First, it was the Buganda Road Court Chief Patrick Talisuna Ngereza who issued orders barring the Mufti of Uganda, his staff or agents from conducting any activities on behalf of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC following an application by Hassan Basajalabba shortly after being rejected from the election of the national chairperson.

The Mufti is the head and leader of Muslims in Uganda, stopping him, his staff and agents from executing his mandate meant that no Islamic religious activity would take place since Imams are the lowest cadres of UMSC.

Thanks to Allah, the hight court overturned this disastrous and insensitive order. Recently, another judge issued attachment orders (sic) for key UMSC property including the national headquarters, which also hosts Gaddafi National Mosque. While the judge was obliged to grant such orders, including the national mosque on the list of the targeted property was very insensitive to millions of Muslims in Uganda.

I am not sure the same judge would issue similar orders of attachment for the headquarters of any other religious institution in the country. As if that isn’t enough, another Judge Farida Shamillah Bukirwa has also issued orders compelling UMSC to immediately convene a special sitting of the general assembly to discuss Muslim affairs.

While the judge is within her right to hear and determine any matters brought before her court for adjudication, I find it’s strange that Justice Bukirwa ignored provisions in article 17 of the UMSC constitution that clearly spells out procures for calling such meetings. She instead went for article 1, which lists the members of UMSC (sic).

She also mandated the three unknown petitioners to appoint a person of their choice to convene the special assembly at a neutral venue. While I am not a lawyer, I find this orders ridiculous and an affront to the Muslims of Uganda.

The UMSC general assembly is fully constituted with a national chairperson and a deputy. Article 17 of the UMSC constitution clearly states that the assembly can be called by the chairperson after issuing a seven day notice.

The same article says the secretary general can call for the extraordinary assembly upon receipt of a petition signed by one third of the members of the general assembly. I am at a loss to find the particular provisions justice Bukirwa used to issue her superfluous orders.

Your Lordship, it is common knowledge to all sensible Ugandans that Muslims in the country have their internal wrangles and courts shouldn’t used to push certain agendas. It’s time that the judiciary stood tall and avoided being caught up in the internal politics of Muslims. It’s my humble prayer that as the head of judiciary in Uganda you reign in on your stuff because these careless decisions are likely to lead to lawlessness.

The author Ahmed Wetaka is a concerned Muslim.

(C)2023

C:c Hon. Principal Judge

C:c Hon. Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister

C:c Hon. Inspector of Courts

C:c Justice Farida Bukirwa

C:c UMSC National Chairman

C:c H.E Mufti of Uganda

C:c Hon UMSC Secretary General