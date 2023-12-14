President Museveni has written to Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny Dollo asking him to ensure the looming sale of Muslim property is averted.

In a December, 7, 2023 letter, Museveni says whereas he had heard about the wrangles, he didn’t interfere in them because he was sure there are national institutions to handle them.

“However, I was most surprised to read in Mufti Mubajje’s letter that among the Moslem properties to be affected is the National Mosque at Old Kampala!! Really!! What sane person, let alone a Judge can make such orders? How can a Mosque or Church be attached for debts carelessly entered into by officials of that faith? If there is no law protecting institutions of worship, then common sense is there,” Museveni wondered.

He consequently requested the Chief Justice to review the matter and see how to restore sanity.

“His Eminence Mubajje alleges other examples of misconduct and collusion. You should study all those. What, however, provoked me was the audacity of attaching the National Mosque. The NRM freedom fighters and the government they head, cannot be associated with sick logic.”

There is an ongoing animosity where Uganda Muslim Supreme Council property is on the verge of being sold off over a shs18 billion .

This state of affairs came after one Justus Kyabahwa took Uganda Muslim Supreme Council to court seeking to be compensated with shs18 billion.

Court reasoned with Kyabahwa and rewarded him the money.

Consequently, Kyabahwa was allowed to attach Muslim property including Old Kampala Mosque.

However, on Thursday, a panel of three justices of the Court of Appeal halted any impending sale of Muslim property until the main appeal is disposed of.