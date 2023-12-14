President Museveni has unveiled the Electronic Investor Protection Platform (EIPP), a portal monitored by the State House Investors Unit that harnesses technology to elevate service delivery.

Museveni emphasised the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM’s) longstanding commitment to empowering the private sector, resulting in commendable economic growth despite challenges such as corruption and various obstacles.

However, he acknowledged that corruption remains a significant impediment to progress, manifesting in issues like bribes and delays.

“To address this, I established the Investor Protection Unit in my office, led by Col. Nakalema. Their mandate is to assess and report on the performance of government officials and departments responsible for facilitating investments in Uganda and expediting issue resolution for investors,” he explained.

The president commended Col. Edith Nakalema and her team for successfully leveraging technology with the launch of the Electronic Investor Protection portal, a crucial tool in safeguarding investor interests.

The electronic portal ensures interconnection among all agencies and ministries, providing authentic information and allowing investors to report complaints or make inquiries online from anywhere.

Museveni stressed the importance of investors conducting due diligence before coming to Uganda, reducing the risk of encountering fraudulent activities.

The State House Investor Protection Unit which is headed by Nakalema aims to provide prompt feedback on raised complaints, reviewing and forwarding them to relevant ministries for swift action.

The Electronic Investor Protection Platform serves as a portal connecting investors to 10 critical government ministries and agencies, preventing fraudsters from exploiting them.

These include Internal Affairs, Finance and Planning, ICT and National Guidance, Trade and Industry, NEMA, and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), among others.

The emphasis remains on investors conducting due diligence to avoid falling victim to unscrupulous elements.