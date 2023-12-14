The Leader of Opposition (LoP), Mathias Mpuuga has called for regional balance when it comes to distribution of infrastructure projects.

Addressing the Parliament on Thursday, Mpuuga, wondered why western Uganda got oil roads, yet other coffee-growing areas did not receive coffee roads despite supporting Uganda in terms of revenue for a longer time, than oil has done.

“The Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Works need to harmonize balancing, while we are going to work on that international highway, the hinterland feeding into that highway is terrible. I admire colleagues coming from oil districts, they got oil roads, for us the coffee farmers have never got coffee roads despite supporting this country for generations,” Mpuuga said.

Meanwhile, the LoP has welcomed the construction of Masaka-Mutukula Road, saying the road had become a monument of shame for Uganda.

He asked the Government not to repeat the mistake of abandoning any road in Uganda like ‘it did’ on this road.

“I congratulate the Minister for finally working on the Masaka-Mutukula road, it was a monument of shame to the nature of neglect we can visit onto ourselves on such an international highway that brings in a lot of revenue into the country,” Mpuuga said.

“You drive through Tanzania and enter Uganda and then realize it is a whole new space on earth. It was a huge shame on us,” he added.