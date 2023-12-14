Musician Edrisa Musuuza alias Kenzo has advised musician-turned-politician, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine to hire a research team that can always feed him the right information.

Kenzo reacted to Bobi’s recent comments in which the National Unity Platform (NUP) president questioned the Shs13Bn that the government has allocated to musicians in the Supplementary budget.

It is understood that the Ministry of Finance has committed Shs13bn to support artists under the Microfinance Support Centre.

Addressing the media this week, Kyagulanyi wondered why all that money was allocated to artists when it could be injected into other critical sectors like health.

Kyagulanyi further accused the government of turning musicians into beggars, noting that the fraternity deserves good policies, not cash handouts.

“I know that the entertainment needs support but the support we need is not handouts, we need policies that will make even artists in Kaabong or Kaberamaido benefit from a good system, not handouts,” Kyagulanyi remarked.

However, his comments seem to have not been well received by Kenzo, who is also the president of the Uganda National Musicians’ Federation (UNMF).

Speaking to journalists, Kenzo has accused Bobi of feeding the public with wrong figures by claiming that Shs30bn has been allocated to musicians yet the actual figure is Shs13bn.

The ‘Kaana ka Mbaata’ singer added that musicians have not received any money yet, urging the NUP principal to expand his knowledge on national matters.

“Bobi should hire a research team that won’t feed him wrong information. The supplementary budget has just been passed. He has representatives in the Parliament and I would expect him to be on the ground. He should have known how much was passed in the supplementary, and also what it entailed in general because he is in the opposition trying to contest for presidency. So, he has to have a lot of knowledge. It is bad for someone of his level to be less knowledgeable about some important matters.” Kenzo said.

“For example, if someone hears that Shs30Bn, he/she takes it that way yet it isn’t true. Shs 30bn has not been allocated to artists.” Kenzo added.

In his quest for power, Kenzo further asked Kyagulanyi to be patriotic rather than pushing his interests.

“I understand Bobi has to mobilise and wants as many numbers as possible to do what he does, but he should first love Uganda as a country. Different people have their interests but Uganda doesn’t know these interests. Let him first be patriotic. When you’re patriotic and love your country, you start promoting the country’s interests, not your interests.” Kenzo said.