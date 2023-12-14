The German government has inaugurated the ‘Giving Hands Germany Orphanage’ in Sembabule District. The initiative aims to provide shelter, education, and healthcare to vulnerable children.

German officials, led by Samia Jesca from the International Aids organization Germany, have reached out to the Ugandan government for collaborative efforts. Jesca emphasized the broader scope of the issue, stating,”We have 135 street children here, but the problem extends beyond Sembabule district. We call upon the Ugandan government to collaborate with us to make a meaningful impact.”

Highlighting the potential impact of this collaboration, Jesca expressed optimism, saying,”This partnership will not only provide shelter but also education and healthcare for the children in need. It reflects a shared commitment between Germany and Uganda to make a positive difference.”

The local response to the initiative has been positive, with Sembabule district leaders, led by RDC Malik Mahabba, welcoming the orphanage. Mahabba stated,”The Giving Hands Germany orphanage in Sembabule district is poised to become a beacon of hope for the district’s street children, offering them a chance at a brighter future.”

Grateful for the positive change, the children expressed their thanks to Pastor Jackson Mulungi, who played a crucial role in bringing the Germans to contribute to improving their lives.

The establishment of the orphanage represents a collaborative effort to address social issues, emphasizing the global community’s commitment to fostering cooperation for the welfare of vulnerable children.