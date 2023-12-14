By Ssali Hamzah

Ending the year is utmost anticipation for all but to wind it up on a good note of health and happiness is everyone’s wish, we all had plans at the beginning of the year and trust me, we shall get others in the new year, but as you know life’s distractions, some people have attained and achieved on the checklist whilst others haven’t, regardless, having LIFE and being healthy is the utmost gift all, we should all praise the almighty God for life because we have lost relatives and friends along the way. Having a healthy life leads to endless opportunities.

It’s December and everyone is home. The school-going children are back to their parents’ nests. Every Family and parent has a plan for his or her children as they come back from school. The obvious resort for most Parents is to send the kids to the Village as a way of cost-cutting, in this economy living with kids in the urban areas isn’t easy, the prices of everything are high yet in the villages the harvest is ready, plenty of food to feast on so why not.

You know Uganda has an 80 per cent substance economy so we plant to eat. I mean there is hardly enough to sell so we can as well just eat all we have planted, after all, we need it.

So, as the kids are on an eating spree, how else can we enjoy this Festive season in a SMART way? You know when I mention smart I don’t only mean smart but Systematic, Measurable, Attainable, Reliable and Timely and these are some of the measures parents should consider in this end-of-year discussion making plans for the family. Many schools have formed up-skilling projects like the Kisakaate at a cost to teach children religion, baking, peeling, and cooking but why when even you as a parent can teach them these skills at no cost

Housekeeping Skills for the Kids, this sounds like simple English but children should learn how to clean efficiently, how to wash up their clothes and tie up their beds before moving out to play,.Parents can use the holiday to teach and show children housekeeping skills.

Gardening and cooking: These are some of the skills children can learn in this holiday, cooking isn’t only for girls by the way, even boys need to leverage these skills to make it in life, You don’t need to have farmland to teach the kids gardening, a small gazetted piece of land in the compound can be used to plant some vegetables like Nakati, tomatoes, and Sukuma would be ideal

Computer studies in Microsoft and Artificial Intelligence. We are in an era of technology and our children need to swim and indulge in it. The future is for the tech-ready and such is how we should train the kids in this holiday, there are too many ways to earn money online even before leaving school as long we leverage the opportunities in cyberspace. Many kids have become famous because of the internet and are earning in ways the parents have never thought so don’t disregard the power of technology but also don’t forget parental monitoring on what they watch online.

Religious studies: As parents, you are too busy looking for money to make ends meet and can’t spare time to teach the little one’s religion. Use this time of a holiday and take them to a sheikh or pastor for personal lessons,a mosque or church for group lessons so that the little ones can have a holiday of purpose

The activities of engagements for children during the holidays are enormous depending on your creativity but most importantly don’t let them be on TV and phones all day long. They need a SMART holiday of Purpose.

He is a seasoned Marketing consultant, currently an Account Manager with Nextmedia

Email [email protected]